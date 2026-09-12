Leinster ease to victory in pre-season friendly at Laya Arena

Leinster 56

Zebre Parma 12

LEINSTER RETURNED TO the newly refurbished RDS in style this afternoon.

The eastern province scored eight tries at the rebranded Laya Arena in a pre-season, 56-12 friendly win against Zebre.

Fintan Gunne celebrates getting Leinster's second try. Grace Halton / INPHO Grace Halton / INPHO / INPHO

The game was a chance for some of Leinster’s younger squad members to impress.

Fintan Gunne scored two tries, while Niall Smyth, Gus McCarthy, Josh Ericson, Cormac Foley, Josh Neill and Alan Spicer also crossed the line for Leinster.

Simone Gesi crossed for Zebre.

Hugo McLaughlin with fans afterwards. Grace Halton / INPHO Grace Halton / INPHO / INPHO

Today’s fixture was a test event at the RDS, with Leinster’s first home game of the new season coming against Cardiff on 10 October.

Capacity at the redeveloped ground is now 20,600, up from 18,500.

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A view of the ground before the game. Eoin Burke / INPHO Eoin Burke / INPHO / INPHO

It will be a slow bedding in process, as Leinster won’t then return to the Laya until 19 December, with home games against Munster and Sale Sharks (Champions Cup) expected to be played in the Aviva.

Scorers:

Leinster: F Gunne 2 tries; N Smyth, G McCarthy, J Ericson, C Foley, J Neill, A Spicer try each; C Gabriel 7 cons; C Tector con.

Zebre: S Gesi 2 tries; G Montemauri con.

Leinster

15. Todd Lawlor

14. Ciarán Mangan

13. Hugh Cooney

12. Charlie Tector

11. Andrew Osborne

10. Caspar Gabriel

9. Fintan Gunne

1. Alex Usanov

2. Gus McCarthy

3. Niall Smyth

4. Conor O’Tighearnaigh

5. Brian Deeny

6. Max Deegan (Capt)

7. Scott Penny

8. Josh Ericson

Replacements: Alex Mullan for N Smyth (34 mins); Stephen Smyth for McCarthy, Peter Dooley for Usanov, Ryan Baird for Deeny, Oliver Coffey for Gunne, Cormac Foley for Gabriel (all h/t); Alex Soroka for Ericson, Josh Neill for Penny (both 45 mins); Jack Deegan for Cooney, Hugo McLaughlin for Gunne, Dylan McNeice for O’Tighearnaigh, Charlie Molony for Lawlor (all 52 mins); Andrew Sparrow for Mullan, Alan Spicer for Deegan (both 56 mins); C Gabriel for Tector, A Osborne for Mangan both (64 mins); J Ericson for Neill (71 mins).