Trump indicates that he will return to Ireland for 2027 Ryder Cup in Adare Manor

US PRESIDENT DONALD Trump has indicated that he plans to return to Ireland in September 2027 to attend the Ryder Cup in Limerick’s Adare Manor.

Trump was front and centre on the opening day of the 2025 match between Europe and the USA, which was held at Bethpage Black Golf Course outside New York city.

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Speaking on the opening morning of his two-day visit to Ireland on Saturday, Trump suggested that he will return next year for the match, which takes place from September 17-19 at the JP McManus-owned course.

“I will, absolutely,” he said during a media engagement alongside Taoiseach Micheál Martin at Farmleigh House in Dublin.

“I do think the Ryder Cup should be held at Turnberry [a Trump-owned course in Scotland], but it won’t be, probably, because I think they give it out 10 years in advance.”

Martin clarified, “It’s in Adare Manor now next year.”

“Is that what it is?” Trump replied.

Golf is central to Trump’s itinerary for his two-day visit, with the US President due to fly to Shannon following his morning engagements in Dublin before travelling on to his Trump International Golf Links and Hotel in Doonbeg, Clare, for the final two days of the Irish Open golf tournament.

His presence has prompted a massive security operation across the 400-acre Doonbeg property for the final two days of the sold-out event.