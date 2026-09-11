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Oisín Mullin and Mark O'Connor's AFL season over as Geelong exit to Fremantle
FREMANTLE HAVE BEATEN Geelong in the AFL semi-finals.
The Dockers’ 18-12 (120) to 16-10 (106) victory means it is the end of the road in 2026 for the Cats and their Irish pair of Mark O’Connor, from Kerry, and Oisín Mullin, from Mayo.
Geelong were beaten in the 2025 Grand Final by the Brisbane Lions but will go no further than the semi-finals in 2026.
Fremantle now face Sydney Swans next weekend in the preliminary final.
Tomorrow, in the other semi-final, at 10.35am (Irish time), Conor McKennas’s Brisbane Lions face Mark Keane and the Adelaide Crows.
Last year, O’Connor returned to Kerry to help Dingle with a county, provincial and ultimately and All-Ireland title after the AFL season.
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AFL Fremantle Geelong Mark O'Connor Oisín Mullin