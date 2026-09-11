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Brentford's Nathan Collins. SPP Sport Press Photo./Alamy Live News
Setback

Blow for Brentford as captain Nathan Collins ruled out with injury

Keith Andrews has confirmed that Collins will be ruled out until the international break.
3.24pm, 11 Sep 2026

BRENTFORD HAVE SUFFERED a blow following the news that Republic of Ireland defender Nathan Collins has sustained a calf injury which will keep him out of action until the international break.

Manager Keith Andrews confirmed the news after the Bees captain was forced off during last weekend’s draw with Sunderland.

“No, he won’t be involved this side of the international break,” Andrews said ahead of his side’s Premier League meeting with Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

“Unfortunately, he’s picked up a calf injury. He probably felt it a little bit earlier in the game and tried to play through it, naturally, like he would, given the type of character he is and being one of our leaders and our captains.

“So, no, unfortunately he won’t be involved.”

Ireland are in Nations League action in the coming weeks, where they will face Kosovo, Israel (to be played in Hungary and Serbia) and Austria between 24 September and 4 October. The 42 reported earlier this week that Collins could be a doubt for those fixtures.

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