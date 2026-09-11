John Kiely set to stay on as Limerick manager after All-Ireland-winning season

JOHN KIELY IS set to remain as manager of the Limerick hurlers after guiding the county to All-Ireland success this year.

A statement from Limerick GAA reads that Kiely’s extension is “subject to ratification by delegates” as he prepares for his 11th season in charge of the side.

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Kiely, who was first appointed to the position in September 2016, has managed Limerick to six All-Irelands, seven Munster titles, and four Division 1 league crowns.

Limerick dominated Galway in this year’s All-Ireland final, emerging as 11-point winners in Croke Park.

“Limerick GAA can confirm that Limerick Senior Hurling Manager John Kiely is to continue in his role for the 2027 season with an option to extend for a further season thereafter,” a statement reads today.

“The remainder of his management and backroom team will be confirmed in due course. The extension is subject to ratification by delegates at the October meeting of the Limerick County Board.

Commenting on the news, Limerick GAA chairman Séamus McNamara added:

“We are delighted that John is set to continue on in his role as Limerick Senior Hurling Manager for at least another season. John, his management team and players have brought so much positivity to the county and we are delighted that he will remain at the helm for 2027.”

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