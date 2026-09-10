Deegan to captain Leinster in pre-season friendly against Zebre at redeveloped Laya Arena

MAX DEEGAN WILL captain Leinster in their pre-season friendly against Zebre Parma at the redeveloped Laya Arena on Saturday (kick-off 2.30pm).

This will be Leinster’s only home pre-season friendly in what will be a Test event ahead of their homecoming clash with Cardiff in the URC on 10 October.

Deegan will captain Leo Cullen’s side from blindside flanker, with Scott Penny on the openside and Josh Ericson slotting in at number eight.

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Conor O’Tighearnaigh and Brian Deeny will pair up in the second row, while Alex Usanov and Niall Smyth pack down either side of Gus McCarthy in the front row.

Caspar Gabriel has been selected at out-half and will be partnered by Fintan Gunne in the scrum-half position. Charlie Tector and Hugh Cooney will start in the centre.

Andrew Osborne and Ciarán Mangan have been named on the wings with Todd Lawlor at full-back.

Leinster XV v Zebre

15. Todd Lawlor (0)

14. Ciarán Mangan (2)

13. Hugh Cooney (13)

12. Charlie Tector (27)

11. Andrew Osborne (20)

10. Caspar Gabriel (1)

9. Fintan Gunne (33)

1. Alex Usanov (10)

2. Gus McCarthy (31)

3. Niall Smyth (2)

4. Conor O’Tighearnaigh (11)

5. Brian Deeny (53)

6. Max Deegan (161) CAPTAIN

7. Scott Penny (106)

8. Josh Ericson (2)

Replacements: