'Should have been a few better': Harrington rues missed chances at record-breaking 31st Irish Open

PÁDRAIG HARRINGTON WAS left to rue some late slips as he started his record-breaking Irish Open with a one-over par 71 in Doonbeg on Thursday morning.

The three-time Major champion is making his 31st consecutive start at the Irish Open this week, eclipsing the long unbroken streak set by the great Seve Ballesteros at his own national open in Spain.

Harrington made the turn in one-under after an opening birdie at the second, but an otherwise solid round frayed towards the end with back-to-back three-putts for bogey on 14 and 15.

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The 55-year-old bounced back to level par with a birdie on the par-three 16th, but closed with a bogey after finding himself out of position off the tee at the last.

“That was disappointing,” Harrington conceded afterwards.

“Should have been a few better; a couple of late three-putts there. Should have been a few under par and that’s the way it is.

“I tried on every shot, so I can’t really complain, but, yeah, it could have been a couple better.”

Harrington had three bogeys across his final five holes to finish the day on one-over. Ben Brady / INPHO Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO

Chile’s Joaquin Niemann set the clubhouse mark on five-under par, leading the way among the early wave who had to contend with the morning rain as well as winds in excess of 20km/h.

“I thought the setup was pretty good,” Harrington said. “It was windy, but it played short on a number of holes. There’s plenty of birdie opportunities.

“Difficult in the wind, but a lot of the holes were in dunes, so you get a bit of respite. So overall, I thought it was set up fairly generous.”

Thirty-one years on, Harrington – who won this tournament at Adare Manor in 2007, along with three runner-up finishes – still relishes the challenge of cracking a golf course’s code on any given week.

“I obviously had my fair share of injuries throughout my career, there’s a little bit of luck that none of them took me out an Irish Open,” he said.

“I played with a lot of injuries, so that’s kind of another thing, a few niggles here and there.

“I think I always liked playing. I always looked forward to the Irish Open, and certainly it’s great to get out in front of the home fans and that.

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“So, yeah, I’m still enthusiastic about it still. I’m still enthusiastic with my golf, even on a tough day like today.

“I just enjoyed the challenge that was there.”