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Sports stars in action in Doonbeg as Irish Open Golf Pro-Am takes place
ALL-IRELAND SENIOR winners, Ireland rugby players – past and present – and other sports stars have been in action at the Amgen Irish Open Pro-AM in Doonbeg.
Rory McIlroy, Shane Lowry and Seamus Power were among the professional golfers to join them on Wednesday, ahead of the start of the first round of the DP World Tour Event.
Gearoid Hegarty and Ryan O’Donghue teed off after helping Limerick and Mayo to All-Ireland senior glory this summer, while Cork camogie player Cliona O’Callaghan played following O’Duffy Cup success.
Limerick hurler Gearoid Hegarty and former Munster rugby player Conor Murray. Ben Brady / INPHO Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO
Gearoid Hegarty signs autographs for fans alongside Conor Murray. Ben Brady / INPHO Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO
Mayo All-Ireland winner Ryan O'Donoghue in action. Ben Brady / INPHO Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO
Cork camogie player Cliona O'Callaghan plays from the rough. Ben Brady / INPHO Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO
Joe Canning, Podge Collins, Paul Conroy and Anna Jones were other Gaelic games names on the course, while current and former Ireland rugby stars Bundee Aki and Conor Murray enjoyed a round.
Ex-boxer Michael Conlan and Liverpool legend Robbie Fowler were among the other recognisable faces in action in county Clare.
Connacht’s Bundee Aki plays from a bunker. Ben Brady / INPHO Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO
Bundee Aki reacts. Ben Brady / INPHO Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO
Joe Canning and Podge Collins take it all in. Ben Brady / INPHO Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO
Former football player Robbie Fowler signs autographs for fans. Ben Brady / INPHO Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO
Westmeath footballer Anna Jones enjoying her round. Ben Brady / INPHO Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO
Galway's Paul Conroy tees off. Ben Brady / INPHO Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO
Put it up: Canning reacts. Ben Brady / INPHO Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO
All eyes on Thursday now: McIlroy will play alongside Robert MacIntyre and Brooks Koepka for the opening two rounds, teeing off at 1.35pm on Thursday.
Lowry opens his tournament 10 minutes later, as part of another marquee trio alongside Patrick Reed and Jon Rahm.
Power, Tom McKibbin and Padraig Harrington are the other Irish players competing.
All smiles: Rory McIlroy. Ben Brady / INPHO Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO
Rory McIlroy signs an autograph for a fan. Ben Brady / INPHO Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO
Quick sip: Shane Lowry enjoying a coffee. Ben Brady / INPHO Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO
Lowry teeing off amid beautiful scenery. Ben Brady / INPHO Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO
Power hour: Seamus Power in action. Ben Brady / INPHO Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO
Autograph time with Bundee. Ben Brady / INPHO Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO
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