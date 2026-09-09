Eve McMahon climbs to 11th at World Championships

EVE MCMAHON IS 11th following the first day of Gold Fleet racing at the ILCA 6 Women’s World Championship in Dún Laoghaire.

After breezy conditions on Tuesday, Irish Olympian McMahon (Howth Yacht Club) began the day in 17th overall, but climbed six places with lighter conditions in Dublin Bay.

“I’m happy with my result today. We’re back in the game now, and we’ll keep going tomorrow,” McMahon said.

“It was nice to have some different conditions today, and tomorrow is looking pretty different again. We’ll take it as it comes and see how I do.”

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Annalise Murphy also completed one Gold Fleet race and like McMahon, was caught in a melee at the start with several sailors were over the line. Murphy struggled to make up ground and sits 32nd overall.

Belgium’s Emma Plasschaert moved into first place, with the USA’s Charlotte Rose second and Australia’s Mara Stransky third.

In Silver Fleet, Lucy Ives secured an excellent seventh-place finish and is now 23rd in Silver Fleet.

Ireland's Annalise Murphy. Dan Clohessy Dan Clohessy

Sienna Wright finished ninth and is now second overall in Silver Fleet.

“I’m disappointed, to be honest. I had really hoped to qualify for Gold Fleet, but it is what it is,” Wright said.

“I’ll now focus on correcting some of the mistakes I made during the qualification series and gaining as much experience as I can from the remaining races.

“It was nice to have a break from the stronger winds today, although the breeze was very shifty, which made conditions difficult. Getting a good start is crucial in lighter conditions because it can be very hard to recover if you are behind early.

“It is really special to be racing on home waters. All the volunteers have been incredibly supportive, and that has made a huge difference.”

With stronger winds forecast for Thursday, the first start has been brought forward to 11am, with the Race Committee aiming to complete three races.

Two days of Gold Fleet racing remain before the championship concludes on Saturday, when the Medal Series will decide the final podium positions.