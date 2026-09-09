From Dalymount to Lake Como as Josh Harpur gets Serie A switch to Como 1907

BOHEMIAN FC YOUNGSTER Josh Harpur has landed a sensational switch to Como 1907, who currently sit fourth in Serie A under head coach Cesc Fábregas.

A club statement said the fee is ‘undisclosed.’

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Harpur only turned 17 last month and made his league debut for Bohs in May with a substitute appearance against Derry City, having earlier featured in an FAI Cup tie against Killester-Donnycarney at just 15.

Manager Alan Reynolds said: “Josh is a really exciting young striker. He has a brilliant attitude, and I’m confident he will go on to have a really good career.

“You don’t want to put too much pressure on a 17-year-old but he has serious potential to push on. He’s a brilliant striker for his age, scores goals and holds up the ball well.

“He’s really hungry to do well and if he maintains that, and continues to progress and learn in the way he has been, he will do very well. We wish him the very best of luck.”

Harpur said: “I would really like to thank everyone at the club who have supported me for the two years I spent with Bohs.

“Bohs gave me the platform to become a professional and that’s something I will always be grateful for, and I wish nothing but the best for the club in the coming years.”