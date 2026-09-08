More Stories
Troy Parrott celebrates scoring his first Champions League goal. Alamy Stock Photo
In form

Troy Parrott scores winning goal as Betis earn hard-fought Champions League win

Manuel Pellegrini’s side came from behind twice to defeat Lille.
10.07pm, 8 Sep 2026
3

Champions League:

Lille 2

Real Betis 3

TROY PARROTT WAS the hero again for Real Betis, as they began life in this season’s Champions League with a 3-2 defeat of French side Lille.

After his winner against Real Madrid on Friday, the Irish international scored the decisive goal in a victory that saw Manuel Pellegrini’s side twice come from behind.

More to follow

Author
View 3 comments
Send Tip or Correction
Close
3 Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie