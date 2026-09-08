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Troy Parrott scores winning goal as Betis earn hard-fought Champions League win
Champions League:
Lille 2
Real Betis 3
TROY PARROTT WAS the hero again for Real Betis, as they began life in this season’s Champions League with a 3-2 defeat of French side Lille.
After his winner against Real Madrid on Friday, the Irish international scored the decisive goal in a victory that saw Manuel Pellegrini’s side twice come from behind.
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UEFA Champions League In form Soccer Ireland Republic Real Betis Troy Parrott