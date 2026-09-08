Sharlene Mawdsley makes winning return from injury

IRELAND’S SHARLENE MAWDSLEY made a winning return from injury this evening.

The 28-year-old had a spell on the sidelines after suffering a hamstring tear in July and missed the European Championships as a result.

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But the Tipperary native made an impact this evening, winning the 400m at the Palio Città della Quercia in Rovereto, Italy.

Mawdsley registered a time of 50.58 at the World Athletics Continental Tour Silver meet.

At the same event, Bori Akinola was sixth in the B 100m earlier with a time of 10.40.

Eric Favors’ score of 19.67m earned an eighth-place finish in the shot put.

Darragh McElhinney came 16th in the 3000m with a time of 7:49.97, while in the same race, Brian Fay was 19th with 7:57.48.

In the women’s 1500m, a time of 4:02.72 secured a fourth-place finish for Sarah Healy, while Sophie O’Sullivan was 11th in 4:06.80.