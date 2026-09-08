Séamus Coleman turned down move to Sheffield United after finishing up with Everton

SEAMUS COLEMAN HAS said he turned down a move to Sheffield United, as he considers prolonging his career so he can play for Ireland at the European Championships in 2028.

The Donegal man was contacted by Championship side Sheffield United when he concluded his 17-year Everton span at the end of last season.

The 37-year-old was offered a coaching role at Everton but is considering another playing contract to be in the mix for the Euros in 2028, which will be co-hosted by Ireland.

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“(What are you doing?) Not a lot. I’ve been in Ireland for about six weeks, which was nice. I‘ve been keeping fit and not stressing,” Coleman said on the Stick to Football podcast.

Euros

“I was probably was 100% done at the end of the season until I spoke to the Ireland manager.

“I’d done quite well in games and got close to the World Cup, (and) he spoke about being involved for the Euros – that’s a couple of years away.

“But it planted a seed, I spoke with the club, met the manager and felt a bit soon after leaving Everton. I didn’t want to keep them hanging on or mess them around and get their players in – that was Sheffield United.

“The manager was great, a little bit old school, the club was a good setup, but I didn’t want to keep them hanging on and decided it just wasn’t right.

“I’m not stressing, I’m quite laid back, I’ve had a good run and it was more so the Ireland stuff that has put a bit of doubt in my mind.

“Just because I’d been somewhere so long and it came quick, it was too quick. I’d finished with Ireland and they’d got on the phone a couple of days later. It just didn’t feel right.

“I’m training myself, (but) it’s not the same, trying to stay as fit as I can. Now the window is closed it might open up a little bit but I’ll be making a decision, very, very soon. If it wasn’t for the Ireland stuff my decision would be made.”