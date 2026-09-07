Kenny Cunningham: Ireland-Israel game should have gone ahead in Dublin

KENNY CUNNINGHAM FEELS that the right thing to do would have been for Ireland to play Israel in Dublin – a gesture that, he claims, would have resonated more than moving or stopping the controversial Nations League fixtures.

Two of Ireland’s four games in the upcoming international window are against Israel but, such has been the groundswell of opposition to the FAI hosting the home game at the Aviva Stadium – and, in fact, playing the games full stop – both will now go ahead on neutral ground.

The away match is pencilled in for Debrecen in Hungary on Sunday, 27 September, with Ireland’s ‘home’ game to follow in Bačka Topola, an hour outside Serbia’s capital Belgrade, on Sunday, 4 October.

“I think the games should go ahead and I think the home game should go ahead in Dublin,” said Cunningham.

“There is a perception about how Irish people feel about Israel and Israeli foreign policies, the Palestinian issue. That is pretty much out there already. So I don’t feel cancelling this game takes the argument any further.

“I think it would be a good thing to see the Israeli team come onto the pitch in the Aviva, to see the Israeli national anthem respected.

“That for me would send a signal, from the Irish people to the Israeli people, who have suffered as well in this conflict – that on a human level we are actually together here, that there are politicians making decisions around this.

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“But between the Israeli people and the Irish people there is a bit of understanding there about what has been happening – ‘We will respect your national anthem for those reasons… we’ll respect what you have been through on October 7, the people you lost in harrowing circumstances, which precipitated the recent stage of the conflict’.

“I know people will say, ‘How can you suggest that?’ But that would resonate more for me rather than people throwing things at the Israelis or spraying paint on walls in hotels that the Israeli team would have stayed in.

“Maybe some of the Israeli players, who would be on the coach, getting stuff thrown at them, are disgusted with their government and the conflict.

“I try and educate myself as best I can. It’s not just about the last two years, it’s about the last 20 years, the last 50 years. Once you start digging deeper, the more complex it gets. I don’t have the answers, to be honest with you.”

Heimir Hallgrímsson will name his squad for the four games in 10 days’ time. Veteran skipper Seamus Coleman has previously expressed his unease about the fixtures going ahead, while Dawson Devoy, who made his Ireland debut in June, has said that they shouldn’t be played.

“My gut reaction tells me that the majority of players would want to play it,” said Cunningham. “That’s the truth as I see it. Obviously, it’s not the players themselves (that) are going to determine whether the game is going to be played.

“Any lad that decided not to turn up for those Israel games, it won’t be the end of his international career. In fact, he might get some plaudits, he might get a bit of respect from people. That option is there.”

- Kenny Cunningham was promoting Premier Sports – the home of live football and rugby including UEFA club competitions, English Premier League, BKT United Rugby Championship, Investec Champions Cup, and EPCR Challenge Cup. Premier Sports is available as part of the Sports Extra package on Sky, NOW, and Virgin.