Patience and precision make this a Champions League debut to remember for Troy Parrott

WHEN EVERYONE ELSE used their heads to score, Troy Parrott kept his to find the net on his Champions League debut for Real Betis.

Twice Lille took the lead with headers from Ayase Ueda and Alexsandro Ribeiro, twice the Spaniards drew level as defender Marc Bartra rose highest in the box.

And then Parrott’s sharp footwork and crisp finishing proved decisive. In the same stadium where Robbie Brady scored another famous header for the Republic of Ireland to defeat Italy in Euro 2016, Parrott was the hero of the Stade Pierre Mauroy.

His strike in the 53rd minute married all the components of an elite striker. Positioning, patience and precision made it as close to perfect as you could hope for.

Parrott needed to use his head too, but it was a resolute mentality that was required rather than just a granite forehead.

His composure was solid as a rock when others might just have wobbled.

Rewind to just before half-time, when Betis trailed 2-1, and Parrott spurned a great opportunity to send his team in level. They turned the ball over in their own half, broke quickly and carved Lille open with Isco’s cross from the left slicing through the defence.

Parrott had anticipated the opportunity and while he was sliding to try and make a connection at the six-yard box he made a strong one and the ball sailed over the bar.

Antony, the former Manchester United winger, picked up his new teammate and offered words of encouragement. The miss didn’t linger. After Betis levelled it up four minutes into the second half they made the most of more hesitation on Lille’s part.

Rodrigo Riqueleme wriggled free in the middle of the pitch and the space in front was inviting. Lille’s centre backs were stretched. Ribeiro was closest to Parrott when the ball was slid in his direction on the left side but he was exposed.

The defender did what you might expect, keeping his body shape to keep Parrott on his weaker side. A quick step over seemed to throw Ribeiro off balance for just a second and a deft touch from the Republic of Ireland international brought the ball a yard further to his left to create the space for a shot low and hard into the far corner.

Gol de Parrott.

Advertisement

But pour Parrott.

Cúl do Parrott.

Whatever the language, this was Parrott walking the walk and not just talking the talk as his club’s €20 million signing.

So many of the moments that helped to shape him before this stunning start to life in Spain came in those Septembers past. They are ghosts that no longer haunt a career but are instead beginning to help forge the origin story of one that is turning into the stuff of dreams.

In the same month seven years ago he made his senior professional debut for Tottenham Hotspur against Colechester United. In September 2020 he started on loan for Millwall in a 2-0 defeat to Burnley.

On 11 September 2021 he was booked in another frustrating spell with MK Dons as they beat Portsmouth 1-0. He was yellow carded again on 13 September 2022 as he struggled on loan with Preston.

In 2023 he made the move to the Netherlands and his debut for Excelsior came on 17 September in a 0-0 draw with Almere City.

And then there is 4 September 2026. He was sprung from the bench on his home debut in La Liga and pounced in the box to inflict a 1-0 defeat on Real Madrid.

Kylian Mbappe missed a late penalty and there was more family woe as the French superstar’s younger brother, Ethan, was shown a straight red card for throwing an elbow into the head of an opponent in a show of petulance ane frustration.

He wasn’t the only slightly less famous relative on the receiving end. Parrott’s goal inflicted defeat on a Lille side managed by Carlo Ancelotti’s son, Davide.

Parrott is making his own way and his own name, and moments like this will ensure it continues to travel around Europe. He’s off the mark in the Champions League and now has 15 goals in all European competition.

Only Shamrock Rovers’ Graham Burke has scored more, while former Manchester United captain Roy Keane is well out in front with 14 to his name in Europe’s top tier.

That is the table where Parrott now sits, still far from the very head of it but making his way with every clever step over and lethal finish like the one which produced a goal on his Champions League debut and Betis’ return after 21 years away.

He’s already started to help them make up for lost time.