Handpass, steps, and puckouts: The new experimental hurling rules

THE GAA IS proposing a new set of experimental rule changes for hurling that will include alterations to handpass, steps and puckout rules.

The rules will be trialled at third-level league games this year and have been proposed by John Meyler’s expert hurling body.

Here’s the rundown of what will be trialled.

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1. Handpass

Teams will not be permitted to complete two consecutive hand-passes. If a player attempts a handpass having received a handpass from a team-mate, it will be a technical foul resulting in a free to the opposition.

The handpass rule will be updated to place the onus on a player to ensure the handpass is ‘struck with a clear and definite action of the hand’.

2. Steps

A player in possession of the ball can carry it in the hand for a maximum of six consecutive steps, or hold the ball for no longer than the time needed to take six steps.

3. Puck-outs

All puckouts must travel outside the 45m line before being played by another player from the defending team. When a team is pucking out the ball, three players from each team must remain between the 21m and 45m lines, that are closest to the player pucking it out.

Following a score or wide, play cannot be recommenced until the referee blows his/her whistle.

Clare hurling goalkeeper Eibhear Quilligan. James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

4. Tackle

This rule will be amended to penalise players holding an opponent with their arm, as well as their hand, as is currently in place.

5. Throw-ins

These will be contested by one player from each team, with the second player from each team standing on opposite sidelines at the halfway line. The second players shall swap sidelines for the second-half throw-in. All other players shall be behind in their respective positions behind the 45m lines.

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All other throw-ins shall be contested by one player from either side with other players required to remain 13 metres away from the throw-in.

For all throw-ins, both players must clash for the ball with a ground stroke. Failure to do so will see a free awarded to the opposition.

6. Black card

The change here includes three new areas where a player is deemed to have denied a goalscoring opportunity. These include a deliberate collision with an opponent after the opponent has played the ball away, or if the opponent is taken out of the movement of play.

To deliberately pull an opponent’s jersey.

To deliberately prevent or restrict an opponent from moving or from playing the ball, by holding up an opponent.

In these scenarios a penalty will be awarded to the team affected, while the offender shall be issued with a yellow card, or a red card should the infraction meet the threshold for a red card infraction.

Peter Duggan is fouled by Nickie Quaid. Tom O’Hanlon / INPHO Tom O’Hanlon / INPHO / INPHO

7. Advantage rule

The advantage rule will allow a team who player has been fouled during a five-second advantage period to take a free from the location of the initial foul or any thereafter

Those five seconds can be extended by the referee to allow for a score attempt taken in that timeframe. If a team who have earned the advantage have committed a foul during the period, that side will retain the initial advantage.

8. Sideline cut

Two points will be awarded for sideline cuts that are stuck over the crossbar provided no player from the attacking side has touched the ball.

Cork's Mark Coleman takes a sideline cut in this season's Munster championship. Morgan Treacy / INPHO Morgan Treacy / INPHO / INPHO

9. Maor foirne

The maor foirne will return, one official from each team that is permitted to enter the field during breaks in play only. The maor foirne must enter between the two 65m lines, and exit the field at the nearest possible perimeter point and/or when requested to do so by the referee. Any other incursion onto the field of play will be unauthorised.

10. Referees and line umpires

Both team captains will be briefed by referees before the match regarding the rule changes being trialled, and the renewed and targeted implementation of existing rules.

Line umpires (linesmen) will be allowed act as assistant referees, each operating in one half of the pitch. They can bring to the attention of the referees ‘any instances of foul play’ by raising their flag.