Kevin Murray steps away from Cork football set-up

CORK FOOTBALL COACH Kevin Murray has stepped away from the role.

The news was confirmed at the monthly meeting of Cork County Board last night, where Murray was thanked for his role in John Cleary’s management team.

Murray was a member of the Cork senior hurling panel that won the All-Ireland in 1999. He is currently part of his brother Paudie’s management team for the St Finbarr’s senior hurling team. Murray has previously had coaching roles with the Cork senior camogie team and the UCC football set-up.

Cork reached the quarter-final of the All-Ireland championship this year, losing by five points to Mayo, who went on to win Sam Maguire with subsequent victories over Louth and Kerry.

Advertisement

The Rebels were promoted from Division 2 to Division 1 in 2026.