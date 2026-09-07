Jim McGuinness reappointed as Donegal football manager for 2027

JIM MCGUINNESS HAS been reappointed as Donegal senior football manager on a one-year deal.

The 2012 All-Ireland-winning manager was initially appointed for a three-year term with the option of a fourth in August 2023.

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McGuinness took charge for a four-year cycle during his previous tenure, which ended after the 2014 All-Ireland final defeat.

After reaching a third All-Ireland in 2025, which was won by Kerry, Donegal’s 2026 campaign didn’t live up to expectations.

They romped to the Division 1 League title, the second in the county’s history, and gained another memorable victory over the Kingdom in Killarney.

However, their hopes of a third consecutive Ulster title were stopped by Down and further shock losses to Cork and Dublin sealed their championship exit.

Mickey McCann has also been renewed as Donegal senior hurling manager on a two-year term. Next season will be his 10th at the helm since being appointed in October 2017.

A short statement from Donegal GAA read: “Following a meeting of the county committee, CLG Dhún na nGall confirm the appointment of Michael McCann as senior hurling manager for a two-year term and Jim McGuinness as senior football manager for a one-year term.”