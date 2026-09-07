Peak audience of 1.6 million viewers watch Katie Taylor fight on RTÉ

A PEAK AUDIENCE of 1.6 million viewers watched Katie Taylor’s final fight, which was broadcast free-to-air on RTÉ2 on Saturday night.

An additional 552,000 tuned in via RTÉ Player to watch the Bray native defeat Flora Pili to become a three-time undisputed champion of the world.

The peak audience was during Round 10 as the fight approached its climax in front of 83,000 fans at Croke Park.

The programme averaged 973,000 viewers, representing a 74% share of the available viewing audience.

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The bout was also available on the sports entertainment platform DAZN.

Taylor’s historic moment is set to be one of the year’s most-watched television events in Ireland.

By comparison, last March, Ireland’s World Cup playoff penalty shootout defeat against Czechia also attracted a peak audience of 1.6 million viewers on RTÉ during the final stages of the clash.

An average of 1.37 million viewers watched Heimir Hallgrímsson’s side’s heartbreaking defeat, as it became the then-most-watched programme of the year on TV in Ireland.