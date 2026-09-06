David Clifford hits stunning 16 points in Fossa win, Kobe McDonald returns for Crossmolina

DAVID CLIFFORD WAS the star of the show as Fossa edged a thrilling Kerry intermediate semi-final meeting with Beaufort.

The Kerry intercounty star led the scoring with a stunning 16-point haul, while brother Paudie hit 0-5, as Fossa came out on top of a high-scoring encounter, winning 2-25 to 2-24.

Fossa will now play Kilcummin in the final.

Elsewhere, Kobe McDonald made his return to Crossmolina colours in the Mayo SFC on Sunday.

The 20-year-old recently returned from Australia, having been given permission by AFL Club St Kilda to fly home and take part in the remainder of the club’s championship season.

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With heavy rain making for challenging conditions in Charlestown, Crossmolina battled to a 0-16 to 2-10 group stage draw with Mayo Gaels.

The 18-year-old chipped in with three points, but it was another All-Ireland winner – McDonald’s brother Jordan Flynn – who provided the crucial score, hitting the late equaliser that secured the draw, a result which sees Crossmolina advance to the Mayo SFC quarter-finals.

Crossmolina's Jordan Flynn and Jack Fallon of Mayo Gaels. Bryan Keane Bryan Keane

Crossmolina will now play Garrymore in the quarter-finals.

Claremorris will take on Belmullet, Breaffy will take on Westport, while the final quarter-final is Aghamore v Castlebar Mitchels.

Those games are to be played on the weekend of 19/20 September.