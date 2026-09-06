Derry overcome Dundalk to set up semi-final with Galway

FAI Cup quarter-finals:

Derry City 4

Dundalk 2

SECOND-HALF GOALS from substitute Kevin dos Santos and captain Michael Duffy secured Derry City a Club Orange FAI Cup semi-final berth as Dundalk were emphatically put the sword at The Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium on Sunday.

The result set up a semi-final with Galway at Eamonn Deacy Park for Mark Connolly’s side, while Bohemians will host Waterford for a place in the Aviva showdown.

The ties will be played the week ending Sunday, 11 October, with more details to be announced in due course.

The Candystripes were forced to fight back after Shane Tracey’s first-half opener for the Lilywhites, as goals from Patrick McClean and Duffy ensured it was the home team who led at the break.

Dundalk were forced to go for broke after the break. And Dos Santos, making his first appearance since the 16 July Europa League Qualifying Round second leg against CSKA Sofia, slotted home Derry’s third before Duffy added a fourth late on.

There was still time for a Leonard Gaxha consolation for the visitors, but Derry were well worth the win, which keeps their season alive.

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Dundalk hit the front when Bobby Burns’ right-wing corner wasn’t cleared by the home defence, instead falling perfectly for Tracey, who couldn’t believe the space he had to slam home from 12 yards.

Dundalk fans with a banner referring to the upcoming Ireland-Israel games. Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

But Dundalk’s joy was short-lived, after full-back Egor Vasenin needlessly conceded a dangerous free-kick by charging into the back of Michael Duffy.

Duffy dusted himself down to cross perfectly for Patrick McClean, who glanced a superb header beyond Enda Minogue and into the far corner.

And Derry hit four minutes from the break.

Ellis Chapman sent Fleming down the left, the full-back’s pull-back to the edge of the area striking the hand of the unfortunate Teahan, who slipped as he tried to adjust his feet; referee Paul McLaughlin showed little sympathy as he pointed to the spot.

Up stepped home captain Duffy to fire home from the spot.

Ciaran Kilduff’s response was a second-half triple substitution as Keith Buckley, Gaxha and Trevor Clarke were introduced, but the closest Dundalk came was courtesy of home defender Jamie Stott, whose header back to keeper Norcott lacked the needed purchase, the City keeper having to be out quickly to smother Gaxha’s shot.

With Dundalk pushing, Derry made the game safe as Dos Santos announced his return to first-team action in style, latching on to Duffy’s pass before sending his shot into the bottom corner via a deflection.

With Duffy tagging on the fourth, his 12th of the season and sixth in his last four games, Derry are now one game from a third FAI Cup final appearance in five years.

Derry City: Tom Norcott, Cameron Dummigan, Brandon Fleming, Patrick McClean, Jamie Stott, Michael Duffy (James Olayinka, 91mins), Adam O’Reilly, Darragh Burns (Kevin Dos Santos, 67mins), Ellis Chapman, Nick Twisk, Tyler Smith (Liam Boyce, 75mins).

Dundalk: Enda Minogue, Robert Burns, Mayowa Animasahun, Aodh Dervin (Keith Buckley, 56mins), Daryl Horgan, Cian Dillon (Leonardo Gaxha, 56mins), Ronan Teahan, Egor Vassenin, Shane Tracey (Harry Groome, 71mins), Rob Cornwall (JR Wilson, 64mins), Declan McDaid (Trevor Clarke, 56mins).

Referee: Paul McLaughlin