Mack Hansen leads the way in Connacht victory over Ealing

Connacht 26

Ealing 14

CONNACHT STEPPED UP their preparations for the new season with a decisive win over Ealing Trailfinders at Dexcom Stadium with Mack Hansen leading the way.

Connacht, pipped in their other preseason game away to Vannes last weekend, were on top for most of the contest against the English Championship side which included former Munster centre Rory Scannell in their squad and which also has former Connacht back rower Conor Oliver on board for the season.

Hansen, playing his second game since returning from the foot injury which had sidelined him since last December, looked extremely sharp and hungry at full-back.

His availability is set to be a huge boost for Stuart Lancaster as they head into the new season which gets under way in three weeks at home to the Stormers.

Connacht's Shayne Bolton is tackled by Jarrod Taylor of Ealing Trailfinders. Dan Clohessy / INPHO Dan Clohessy / INPHO / INPHO

Former Bath loosehead Francois van Wyk, one of Connacht’s main summer signings, crowned his debut with the opening try 10 minutes from the break when the South African got over from close range.

Sean Naughton added the conversion and did likewise two minutes from the interval after Shamus Hurley-Langton got Connacht’s second try to lead 14-0 at the break.

Both sides used extended squads and started emptying their benches for the second half, but Connacht continued to dominate and replacement hooker Eoin de Buitléar got over for their third try after 50 minutes.

Advertisement

Connacht's Ben Murphy is tackled by Patrick Campbell of Ealing Trailfinders. Dan Clohessy / INPHO Dan Clohessy / INPHO / INPHO

Ealing Trailfinders got off the mark six minutes later when centre Hayden Hyde scored from an intercept and Louie Johnson converted to make it 19-7.

Finn Treacy got Connacht’s fourth try while Ealing had the final say when Hyde got over for a late try.

Scorers for Connacht:

Tries: F van Wyk, S Hurley-Langton, E de Buitléar, F Treacy.

F van Wyk, S Hurley-Langton, E de Buitléar, F Treacy. Cons: S Naughton (2), S Gilbert.

Ealing Trailfinders:

Tries: H Hyde (2).

H Hyde (2). Cons: L Johnson (2).

Finn Treacy scores his side's fourth try. Dan Clohessy / INPHO Dan Clohessy / INPHO / INPHO

Connacht

M Hansen; S Bolton, B Ralston, C Forde, F Treacy; S Naughton, B Murphy; F Van Wyk, D Heffernan, F Bealham; J Murphy, D O’Connor; S O’Brien, S Hurley-Langton, P Boyle (captain).

Replacements used: E de Buitléar, J Duggan, F Barrett, N Murray, D O’Connell, M Flynn, C Blade, J Devine, S Jennings, S Gilbert, C Reilly.

Ealing Trailfinders

P Campbell; D Bailey, H Hyde, F Moore, F Gibbons; D Jones, C Hampson; S Grahamslaw, M Willemse, PJ Sheck; B De Wee (capt), G Shaw; W Montgomery, J Taylor, D Bridge.

Replacements used: H Thompson, M Summerfield, G Davis, M Jurevicius, F Stevenson, K Hatherell, F Brown, J Reid, M Stronge, L Johnson, W Feeney, R Scannell, T Cousins.