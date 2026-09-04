Derby stalemate but Shelbourne serve up all the drama with rancour off the pitch

Shamrock Rovers 0

Shelbourne 0

FOR SO LONG in a tense Dublin derby that at times teetered on the brink of drab it felt like the football was actually secondary to so much of the drama off the pitch.

Shamrock Rovers will be glad of the fact they weren’t at the centre of it, even if there will be regret at not winning this game in hand.

Shelbourne fans celebrated the draw but the noise surrounding matters at the Drumcondra club is enough to satisfy the most salacious of palates.

You had their captain banished from the first team squad and taking to social media the evening before this game.

Then there was the club’s former manager in the TV studio airing dirty laundry about the nature of his dismissal earlier in the season.

And to cap it all there was the irate Shelbourne official marching towards the press box at half-time to make it clear in the strongest terms possible that the version of events put forward by the ex-boss was not true.

It was 0-0 at the interval with Michael Noonan missing a fine chance for Rovers and Daniel Kelly doing the same for Shels.

So let’s get back to the really juicy stuff.

Advertisement

The day before the game, current Shels boss John Russell confirmed that skipper Paddy Barrett was fit to play but would not be involved. The veteran defender is out of contract at the end of this season and it’s The 42’s understanding that only for the intervention of the Professional Footballers’ Association of Ireland he would have been discarded from involvement in first-team training.

Barrett’s days at Tolka Park are numbered, a fact he made clear by posting about his impending departure on social media. Once a cult hero and a towering figure that epitomised the unlikely rise of Shels to become champions under Damien Duff in 2024, he now faces a bitter end.

Speaking of which…

In the Virgin Media TV studio just a few kilometres away in Ballymount, Joey O’Brien was a guest for his first public appearance since being relieved of his duties in late June. The Dubliner provided his version of events leading up to that dismissal, explaining just how he knew the writing was on the wall.

“It was a surprise, how it all came about. You look back on the body of work, I think we had lost one in 10. We were getting over a bad injury crisis and looking forward to the last part of the league, with Europe as well,” O’Brien said.

“How it all came about, to get a text message when you’re in the training ground wouldn’t have been my way of doing it. When you’re at a football club four-and-a-half years, and what we achieved together… when you’re sacking someone there’s never a nice way but it wouldn’t have been my way of doing it.”

These words lingered and travelled during a first half in which both sides started reasonably well and with purpose. But the play fizzled out, and to be honest no one on the pitch could match the intent with which Shelbourne’s part owner Neil Doyle approached the press box at the break.

He was livid with O’Brien’s remarks, insisting that the man who they turned to after Duff’s departure to steady the ship was not sacked via a text message. Instead, Doyle made it clear that a message was sent for O’Brien to meet both him and another co-owner, Mickey O’Rourke, at a hotel to chat.

He didn’t need to clarify much more after that and it says much about where Shels find themselves in their post-Duff era that the hangover continues.

Russell remains without a win in the four league games since joining from Sligo Rovers in July but this was an important draw at the side primed to win back-to-back titles since losing their crown to Shels in ’24.

Stephen Bradley’s side had the chance to go eight points clear at the top but will have to made do with just a six-point lead with seven games remaining. A sixth crown in seven years is there for the taking.

Other than a late Matt Healy effort that fizzed agonisingly wide they didn’t really come close to finding the net here, though. Shels centre back Odhran Casey came closest to winning it on 65 minutes but his header from a corner was pushed onto the post by Ed McGinty.

But that’s only a small part of the story for Shelbourne right now.

Shamrock Rovers: McGinty; Grace, Lopes, Stevens; Sobowale, Watts, Healy, Brennan (O’Sullivan 75); Byrne (Fitzgerald 66), Burke (McGovern 66); Noonan (Afolabi 66).

Shelbourne: Beach; Gannon (Mbeng HT), Casey, Ledwidge, Norris; Caffrey, Henry-Francis (Moore 78), Lunney (Coote HT), McInroy; Freitas (Mipo 64), Kelly.

Referee: Harvey.

Attendance: 7,251.