John Caulfield on the Cup trail again as Galway edge Drogs

Drogheda United 1

Galway United 2

Barry Landy reports from Sullivan & Lambe Park

CUP SPECIALIST JOHN Caulfield guided Galway United to within one game of a first FAI Cup final appearance in 35 years as 2024 winners Drogheda United, who played the last 30 minutes with just 10 men, were dispatched at Sullivan & Lambe Park.

Lee Devitt’s late strike – hitting the net via the inside of the post – won it for Caulfield’s combative team who were fortunate to see Mark Doyle sent off in the second for two bookable offences, the second a perceived case of simulation.

At that point, it was the hosts who were in the ascendancy at Sullivan & Lambe Park. After Brandon Kavanagh’s opener had been pegged back by Stephen Walsh in the first half, they were the ones who had stepped it up in pursuit of a lead goal.

After wins over Crumlin United and Bray Wanderers in the previous round, this was a sterner test for Galway, and they passed albeit they have played much better against the Drogs this season and failed to win.

Their manager has three FAI Cup wins, one as a player and two as a manager to his name – all with Cork. At the peak of their powers, they were a different proposition to this Galway team. But you wouldn’t back against him helping his side take the next step either.

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Prior to kick-off, home supporters unfurled a banner taking aim at owners Trivela, in which they implored the US-based owners to relinquish control of the club.

It was a notable first public display of discontent towards the owners from the fan base since their takeover in late 2023.

Despite Drogheda’s struggles, Kavanagh has been in fine form of late. His stunning strike against Dundalk in the Louth derby last week was ultimately scored in vain and his goal here met the same fate.

When Galway failed to clear a throw-in, Kavanagh picked up the loose ball. He took it past two defenders, dinking it around Jimmy Keohane in the process, before drilling a shot into the bottom corner.

The Tribesmen – looking to reach that first cup final in 35 years – equalised when Walsh stooped low to meet Devitt’s on-point delivery from a free kick wide on the left. His header found the bottom corner.

Lee Devitt celebrates winning the match. Dan Clohessy / INPHO Dan Clohessy / INPHO / INPHO

Aside from picking Walsh’s 22nd minute goal out of his own net, the former Galway goalkeeper Luke Dennison had little do. Nor did Drogheda test Hugo Pires da Cunha much at the opposite end. He had no saves to make but was fortunate to see Doyle’s header drop wide of the post shortly before the break.

Doyle did soon beat him with a close range volley after the restart. It came back off the post and Aaron Bolger was well positioned to clear.

That was Doyle’s last major contribution to the match. Five minutes later, he was given his marching orders. Referee Kevin O’Sullivan booked the attacker for simulation in the area after he went down under Leigh Kavanagh’s challenge.

The numerical advantage didn’t appear to tell as Drogheda looked more likely to find a winner for much of the remainder, but Galway were able to capitalise when Devitt raced into the area to meet Wasiri Williams’ pull back and fire beyond Dennison in the 82nd minute.

Drogheda United: Luke Dennison; Andrew Quinn, Conor Keeley, James Bolger (Leo Burney, 40); Edwin Agbaje (Ryan Markey, 76), Alfie Bates (Ethan O’Brien, 86), Shane Farrell (Warren Davis, 86), Conor Kane; Brandon Kavanagh; Mark Doyle, Keegan Ancelin (Thomas Oluwa, 12).

Galway United: Hugo Pires da Cunha; Wasiri Williams, Anthony O’Connor, Leigh Kavanagh (Gianfranco Facchineri, 90+3); Jimmy Keohane, Aaron Bolger, Lee Devitt, Conor Barratt, Al-Amin Kazeem (Kelende Thiam, 89); Kris Twardek (Frantz Pierrot, 89), Stephen Walsh.

Referee: Kevin O’Sullivan

First Division Results:

Bray 1 Cork City 1

Cobh Ramblers 1 UCD 0

Finn Harps 0 Athlone Town 1

Treaty United 0 Wexford 1

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