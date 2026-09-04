O'Brien: 'I’m getting older, so I just have to take every chance I get now'

JIMMY O’BRIEN IS coming off what was a very typical rugby player’s summer. When the rugby stopped, there was a ‘hectic enough’ run of four weddings in five weeks, all involving teammates, alongside a short window to get away from it all.

And before you know it, it was back into pre-season, Leinster travelling to Lyon last weekend six weeks after Ireland signed off for their 2025/26 season in New Zealand, a tour in which O’Brien was centrally involved having only had limited exposure across recent Test windows.

“Personally, it was very good for me,” O’Brien says.

O'Brien started all three July Tests. Billy Stickland / INPHO Billy Stickland / INPHO / INPHO

“I got back in and started three games, and I was delighted with that. Going over there, I wasn’t really sure how much game time I was going to get, so delighted to start the three.

“I just wanted to get out and train well, first of all, to put my hand up in the training, which is a big thing for them (Ireland coaches).

“Then, I was kind of telling myself if I did get a chance, I was going to just go for it, 100%. I know that first week, I wasn’t supposed to play and it was unlucky that Rob (Baloucoune) had to pull out. Then I got the chance and I just had to take it.

“I’m getting older, so there’s not going to be too many chances. I just have to take every chance I get now.”

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The Kildare man views the three Tests as something of a mixed bag, Ireland battling hard to beat the Wallabies, before seeing off Japan and running out of steam against a revitalised New Zealand side.

“As a team, we gritted out that win against Australia. It wasn’t the prettiest. A bit better against Japan, and then against New Zealand, we didn’t put out the performance, which was frustrating. They were just better than us, on the day. We gave them a few easy tries. Not impossible to come back from that, but very hard when you give them those opportunities. It was a frustrating end to the tour.”

Still, his own personal contribution was a positive, and timely as Ireland roll into a World Cup year.

“This season, we talked a bit about the World Cup being at the end of it. Obviously at the start of the season, you think about it, and then you have to try and bring yourself back to playing well for Leinster, because that would get you into the autumn, and playing well in the internationals. It’s (the World Cup) definitely in people’s minds.

“I think I said it before, the best part of my career is going to a World Cup (in 2023). That’s the kind of stuff you dream of when you’re growing up.

O’Brien with Ireland head coach Andy Farrell. Ben Brady / INPHO Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO

“If you go back, probably a year before a World Cup happened, I didn’t think I had any chance. I did well that season and got in. Definitely, when you are going through injuries, you tell yourself, ‘I played at that level and I know I can get back there’. So, it definitely gives you a bit of confidence when you come back, but you still have to prove it to yourself again. Because you can’t just be like, ‘oh yeah, I’m going to rock up this game and I’ll be back to that level’.”

Injuries have curtailed O’Brien’s progress at pivotal points in his career, but the 29-year-old says he never lost faith in his ability to come back and find his best form. His return to the Ireland shirt in 2026 came after not playing a single minute in the Six Nations, and playing just 15 minutes off the bench against Japan in November.

Yet at provincial level the opportunities kept coming, O’Brien clocking up 17 starts across the URC and Champions Cup for Leinster.

The Kildare man had a strong season with Leinster. Grace Halton / INPHO Grace Halton / INPHO / INPHO

“I felt I was playing well last season. I thought I was playing a bit freer, or something, and less thinking. I felt the years before, I just had those hamstring injuries lingering around. Even when I was playing, I wasn’t 100%.

“I just felt very good going into the end of last season. I took my time rehabbing, got back fully fit and just felt good.”

O’Brien started the games against Australia and Japan wearing the 14 shirt, before shifting to 11 for the final All Blacks Test. Having also played fullback regularly for Leinster in recent seasons, that versatility can be a point of difference with experienced players moving on from both Ireland and Leinster. James Lowe has now left Irish Rugby, while Leinster have said goodbye to Rieko Ioane and Ciarán Frawley.

“It’s the same every year – there’s ins and outs, and people have a chance, even with injuries, to take opportunities. You just have to be ready and, when you do get a chance to play, play well.”