Padraic Joyce steps down as Galway senior manager

PADRAIC JOYCE HAS stepped down as Galway senior football manager after seven seasons in charge.

Galway GAA announced the departure this evening with Joyce having been in the Tribesmen hotseat since October 2019.

🔉Galway Senior Football Management Update



Galway GAA can confirm that Pádraic Joyce is stepping down as the Galway Senior Football Manager after seven years in charge.



Appointed to the role in October 2019 ahead of the 2020 season, the Killererin clubman has given stellar… pic.twitter.com/8oXpdalu7t — Galway GAA Official (@Galway_GAA) September 3, 2026

He won four Connacht senior titles in succession as manager between 2022 and 2025, while also guiding Galway to the 2022 and 2024 All-Ireland senior finals, losing out to Kerry and Armagh respectively.

The latter defeat was particularly agonising as they lost out in agonising fashion by a point, 1-11 to 0-13, after a tense encounter.

This season saw Galway again contest the Connacht final, losing out by two points to Roscommon in a thrilling contest, before they exited the All-Ireland series with a four-point defeat to Dublin, that quarter-final at the end of June transpiring to be Joyce’s last game in charge.

Padraic Joyce and Damien Comer after the defeat to Dublin in June. james lawlor photos james lawlor photos

In his departing statement, Joyce described the role as ‘a privilege and an honour’.

“I have decided to step down as manager of the Galway senior football team. It has been a privilege and an honour to manage my county after wearing the maroon and white for so many years. I want to thank all the supporters who followed us over the past seven seasons. I appreciate the efforts and expense supporters went to following us all around the country.

“I want to thank all the management/backroom team members who soldiered with me on this journey especially the people who have been there the whole time.

I want to thank each and every player, who trained and made sacrifices to wear the maroon and white jersey.

“It was a privilege to train you and watch you develop on and off the field. Behind every player and management/backroom team member are families who sacrifice more than most, so thank you to all of them and the people close to all of us who supported us along the way.

“Thank you to members of the Galway GAA County Board who helped prepare the team and assisted us over the years.

“I look forward to supporting the players from the stand in the coming seasons and I wish the new management team every success.”

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“Gaillimh Abú”

Padraic Joyce, celebrating Galway's 2024 Connacht title win. James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

The process to appoint the next Galway manager ‘will be put in place shortly’, with chairperson Paul Bellew hailing Joyce’s contribution.

‘On behalf of Galway GAA, I wish to place on record our sincere thanks and appreciation to Pádraic and his management team for their outstanding service to the Galway senior football team over the past seven years.

“Pádraic brought Galway back to the biggest stage of all on a consistent basis and gave our supporters many wonderful days, from memorable Connacht campaigns to two All-Ireland final appearances.

Padraic Joyce. James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

“His leadership helped connect people across the county with this team and created an environment in which players developed, performed, and represented Galway at the highest level.

“Since 2020, Padraic has been supported by a dedicated coaching and backroom team, and Galway GAA extends its sincere thanks to every person who contributed to that collective effort.

“We particularly acknowledge the commitment and service of John Concannon, John Divilly, Micheál Ó Domhnaill and Sean Rhattigan, whose contribution over many years has been immense and is deeply valued.

Pádraic Joyce, celebrating Galway's 2024 All-Ireland quarter-final win over Dublin. Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

On a personal level, I cannot speak highly enough of Padraic’s engagement, forthright style, and unwavering commitment to doing what was best for his players and for Galway football.

“He was exceptional to deal with throughout his tenure, and the respect in which he is held by players, supporters, opponents, and everyone connected with the game speaks volumes about the person and leader he is.

“Pádraic is a winner, and the standards, drive, and elite mentality he brought to the role have set a benchmark for Galway football into the future.

“We wish Pádraic, his management team, and their families every success in the years ahead, and we hope to see them continue to contribute to Galway football in the future.”

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