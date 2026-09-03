Ronan O'Gara set to extend contract with La Rochelle - reports

RONAN O’GARA IS set to sign a new contract with La Rochelle, according to reports in France.

Midi Olympique is reporting that the former Ireland and Munster out-half is on the verge of agreeing a new four-year contract with the club, extending his stay to 2031.

O’Gara had been touted as a potential candidate to succeed Leo Cullen, who is leaving Leinster at the end of the 2026/27 season.

In July, IRFU performance director David Humphies revealed he had recently spoken to O’Gara about his coaching ambitions, stating “he’ll be a candidate for every job that comes up in Ireland.”

However, while just last week O’Gara wrote in his Irish Examiner column that he found some of the conversation around his links to the Leinster job ‘interesting’, he stated that he “wants to stay at La Rochelle and finish the job.”

The Corkman has led La Rochelle to two Champions Cup titles, but encountered more testing times last season as the club lost 11 Top 14 games. Yet O’Gara’s side finished strong to climb the Top14 table and reach the play-offs, while qualifying for the Champions Cup.

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With O’Gara to Leinster seemingly off the cards, the Ireland job in 2031 could be an alternative route back to Irish Rugby. Ireland head coach Andy Farrell’s current contract runs to the end of the 2031 World Cup in the US.

Of the other high-profile candidates for the Leinster hot seat, Felipe Contepomi could be the ideal fit.

Leinster CEO Shane Nolan has said the province are not against hiring a coach involved at next year’s World Cup, where the former Leinster player will lead Argentina.

Contepomi was highly regarded during his time as Leinster backs coach (2018-2022) and the attacking style he continues to employ with the Pumas would fit nicely with the brand of rugby Leinster supporters crave.

Noel McNamara would be another popular appointment, but recently extended his contract with European champions Bordeaux-Begles until 2029, while Joe Schmidt is back in Irish Rugby, working as a coaching consultant for Ulster.

Jacques Nienaber is also out of contract with Leinster at the end of the 2026/27 season, and has been strongly linked with a return to the Springboks.