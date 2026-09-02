What do you think of the new Ireland rugby jerseys?

THE IRELAND RUGBY jerseys for 2026/27 have been unveiled.

Canterbury revealed the new kit at The Guinness Open Gate Brewery in Dublin on Wednesday.

A new chapter. Our 2026/27 look. pic.twitter.com/DjyVuwsZmK — Irish Rugby (@IrishRugby) September 2, 2026

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“Launched as part of Canterbury’s global Made Tougher Together platform, the new kit represents the connection between those pulling on the jersey and those standing behind them,” a press release reads.

“Rather than focusing solely on what happens on the pitch, the project celebrates everyone who plays a part in Irish Rugby.

“From the squad preparing to represent their country to the supporters getting ready to stand behind them, Made Tougher Together reflects Canterbury’s belief that shared effort brings us together and strengthens us as a whole.”

Ireland women's internationals modeling the new jerseys. IRFU / Canterbury. IRFU / Canterbury. / Canterbury.

The Ireland women’s team will wear the kit for the first time competitively against the USA in their WXV Global Series opener in Tallaght Stadium on Sunday 20 September, while the men will don it in their Nations Championship clash against Argentina at Aviva Stadium on Friday 6 November.

The kit is on sale from Thursday at 9am at Intersport Elverys and Canterbury.com.

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