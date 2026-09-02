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On the Move

Bohemians' star Aoibhe Brennan joins Manchester City

The 18-year-old was nominated for the PFA Ireland Women’s Young Player of the Year Award last season.
3.46pm, 2 Sep 2026

IRISH MIDFIELDER AOIBHE Brennan has completed a move to Manchester City from Bohemians, the Women’s Super League club confirmed today.

Since joining from Shelbourne, Brennan has made 72 appearances in all competitions for Bohs, bagging eight goals.

Brennan (18) was nominated for the PFA Ireland Women’s Young Player of the Year Award last season, with her excellent form leading to a first call-up by manager Carla Ward for the Ireland senior women’s team.

Brennan said: “This is a really special moment for me and a really good opportunity that I hope I take with both hands. Every girl dreams about becoming a professional footballer and I am delighted I have got that opportunity. Getting over there is one thing, but staying over there is another.”

Bohemian FC / YouTube

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