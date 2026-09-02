Bohemians' star Aoibhe Brennan joins Manchester City

IRISH MIDFIELDER AOIBHE Brennan has completed a move to Manchester City from Bohemians, the Women’s Super League club confirmed today.

Since joining from Shelbourne, Brennan has made 72 appearances in all competitions for Bohs, bagging eight goals.

We're delighted to announce Aoibhe Brennan has signed a professional contract with Manchester City. ✍️🩵 pic.twitter.com/KSuZNAaKeI — Manchester City Women (@ManCityWomen) September 2, 2026

Brennan (18) was nominated for the PFA Ireland Women’s Young Player of the Year Award last season, with her excellent form leading to a first call-up by manager Carla Ward for the Ireland senior women’s team.

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Brennan said: “This is a really special moment for me and a really good opportunity that I hope I take with both hands. Every girl dreams about becoming a professional footballer and I am delighted I have got that opportunity. Getting over there is one thing, but staying over there is another.”