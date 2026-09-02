Irish defender makes 'life-changing' move to Leicester City

IRISH DEFENDER WARREN O’Hora has joined Leicester City from Hibernian in a move which has been described by the Scottish Premiership side as “life-changing.”

The 27-year-old centre-back has agreed a three-year deal at King Power Stadium, which is subject to international clearance.

O’Hora came through the academy at Bohemians, where he made his senior debut at the age of 18. The Dubliner went on to join Brighton & Hove Albion in January 2018, and went on loan to MK Dons in August 2020.

He signed for Hibernian in the summer of 2024, going on to make 85 appearances for the club. He also captained the side on several occasions, and scored three goals.

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“We’re sad to see him go, but ultimately, we understand that this is a life-changing move for him and his young family,” Hibernian FC Head Coach David Gray said following the announcement. “We wish him all the best of luck with the next chapter of his career moving forward.”

One more summer signing! ✍️



We have added to our defensive ranks with the arrival of Warren O’Hora from Hibernian, subject to league and international clearance 🙌



🔗 https://t.co/RUE50tztBt pic.twitter.com/1MwCnOTVju — Leicester City (@LCFC) September 2, 2026

Speaking to the Leicester City club website, O’Hora said: “I’m really excited to get started here. Leicester is a massive club with big ambitions, and I’m looking forward to being part of that and helping the team achieve its goals.

“I’m ready for the challenge and can’t wait to get going, meet my new teammates and play in front of the supporters at King Power Stadium.”

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