Ex-ref Mike Dean’s claims over ‘joking about’ during games leads to criticism

FORMER PREMIER LEAGUE referee Mike Dean invited a backlash after revealing he used to entertain himself by “joking about” and playing “games” while officiating top-flight matches.

Dean, who refereed in 553 Premier League fixtures across more than two decades, made the confession during an appearance on the Jamie Vardy’s Having a Party podcast.

The 58-year-old, who retired in 2022 before a brief spell as a VAR assistant, told former England striker Vardy he would entertain himself by attempting not to use his whistle of as long as possible or by limiting his movement on the pitch.

“There used to be games that we used to have, as a laugh, we used to say, something like ‘we’ll kick off now, right? See how long we can go without blowing the whistle’,” Dean said.

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“Done that a few times in the Premier League, before VAR obviously. Went 20 to 25 minutes without blowing a whistle a few times. Let it go, let it go, let it go.

“I used to do another thing in the Premier League. I used to stand in the centre circle and see how long I could stay in the centre circle before I had to leave. That was just me joking about. But the lads used to be on the line saying ‘you can’t’. I said ‘I’ll try it’. I just used to kind of run around, kind of go, but don’t go out of it. Got (to) about 15 minutes once in one game, without leaving the centre circle.”

It is understood Dean’s claims have been met with bemusement by those with current involvement in officiating, with some noting a lack of factual detail in his stories.

Refereeing is currently overseen by the recently rebranded Pro Ref – formerly known as the Professional Games Match Officials Limited (PGMOL) – which has been approached for comment.

Former Aston Villa striker Gabriel Agbonlahor, reacting on talkSPORT, was angered by Dean’s appearance.

“He’s trying to be funny but it’s not funny. You’re not funny, Mike Dean, that sums you up,” he said.

“He’s throwing himself under the bus. This is the Premier League. Are you a child?

“It doesn’t sit right with me at all. I was thinking ‘Mike Dean managed a lot of games I played in.’

“One word to describe him, I’d say, is a prat.”