Quiz: How well do you remember these non-GAA sporting events in Croke Park?

A boxing question to start - in what year did Muhammad Ali fight Al 'Blue' Lewis at Croke Park?
Alamy
1974
1972
1976
1970
Who scored Ireland's goal in the 1-0 win over Wales in March 2007, the first soccer international played in Croke Park?
INPHO
Robbie Keane
INPHO
Kevin Kilbane
INPHO
Stephen Ireland
INPHO
Damien Duff
Who won the first regular season NFL game to be held in Croke Park, in September 2025?
INPHO
Pittsburgh Steelers
Green Bay Packers
Minnesota Vikings
Philadelphia Eagles
What was the final score in Leinster's 2009 Heineken Cup semi-final win over Munster at Croke Park?
INPHO
25-6
21-10
30-8
17-12
In what year did Croke Park host the opening and closing ceremonies of the Special Olympics World Games?
INPHO
2007
2001
1999
2003
Who scored Ireland's first-ever try at Croke Park, when they played France in a Six Nations game in February 2007?
INPHO
Girvan Dempsey
Ronan O'Gara
Denis Leamy
Shane Horgan
The 2014 Kerry-Mayo All-Ireland semi-final replay was moved from Croke Park due to what sporting event taking place there?
INPHO
A provincial rugby game
An NFL pre-season fixture
A college football game
A soccer international
Who scored Ireland's brilliant opening goal in the 2-2 draw with Italy in a World Cup qualifier in October 2009?
INPHO
Glenn Whelan
INPHO
Richard Dunne
INPHO
Sean St Ledger
INPHO
Kevin Doyle
"If you wanna box, say you wanna box and we'll box. If you wanna play football, say you wanna play football and we'll play football." -
Who gave that quote after the controversial 2006 International Rules game between Ireland and Australia at Croke Park?
INPHO
Kieran McGeeney
Seán Boylan
Tadhg Kennelly
Graham Geraghty
Finally, what rule did the GAA modify to pave the way for soccer and rugby to be played in Croke Park?
INPHO
Rule 22
Rule 42
Rule 52
Rule 32
Answer all the questions to see your result!
Alamy
You scored out of !
Gold!
Top of the pile, you really were paying attention.
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Quiz: How well do you remember these non-GAA sporting events in Croke Park?
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Boxing Croke Park It's Quizness time Katie Taylor Quiz