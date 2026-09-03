Quiz: How well do you remember these non-GAA sporting events in Croke Park?

A boxing question to start - in what year did Muhammad Ali fight Al 'Blue' Lewis at Croke Park? Alamy 1974 1972

1976 1970

Who scored Ireland's goal in the 1-0 win over Wales in March 2007, the first soccer international played in Croke Park? INPHO Robbie Keane INPHO Kevin Kilbane

INPHO Stephen Ireland INPHO Damien Duff

Who won the first regular season NFL game to be held in Croke Park, in September 2025? INPHO Pittsburgh Steelers Green Bay Packers

Minnesota Vikings Philadelphia Eagles

What was the final score in Leinster's 2009 Heineken Cup semi-final win over Munster at Croke Park? INPHO 25-6 21-10

30-8 17-12

In what year did Croke Park host the opening and closing ceremonies of the Special Olympics World Games? INPHO 2007 2001

1999 2003

Who scored Ireland's first-ever try at Croke Park, when they played France in a Six Nations game in February 2007? INPHO Girvan Dempsey Ronan O'Gara

Denis Leamy Shane Horgan

The 2014 Kerry-Mayo All-Ireland semi-final replay was moved from Croke Park due to what sporting event taking place there? INPHO A provincial rugby game An NFL pre-season fixture

A college football game A soccer international

Who scored Ireland's brilliant opening goal in the 2-2 draw with Italy in a World Cup qualifier in October 2009? INPHO Glenn Whelan INPHO Richard Dunne

INPHO Sean St Ledger INPHO Kevin Doyle

"If you wanna box, say you wanna box and we'll box. If you wanna play football, say you wanna play football and we'll play football." - Who gave that quote after the controversial 2006 International Rules game between Ireland and Australia at Croke Park? INPHO Kieran McGeeney Seán Boylan

Tadhg Kennelly Graham Geraghty