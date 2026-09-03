Shamrock Rovers striker Rory Gaffney calls time on trophy-laden career

SHAMROCK ROVERS STRIKER Rory Gaffney has called time on his playing career. The 36-year-old retires with 50 goals for the Hoops to his name.

His brace in last season’s FAI Cup final against Cork City, in what turned out to be his final game in the green and white, secured Rovers’ first double since the final season in Milltown in 1987.

The Tuam man began his League of Ireland career with Mervue United before a spell with Limerick earned him a move to England. He played with Cambridge United, Bristol Rovers (on loan), Salford City and Walsall (on loan) before returning to Ireland to join the Hoops for a trophy laden conclusion to his career.

Rory Gaffney has called time on his playing career, bringing an end to an incredibly successful spell at Shamrock Rovers 💚



🗞️ https://t.co/tTiSU4EMiT pic.twitter.com/m9R85zFew8 — Shamrock Rovers FC (@ShamrockRovers) September 3, 2026

After an injury-hit and Covid-truncated season with the Hoops in 2020, his eight league goals the following year helped them to the title in a season when Gaffney was named in the PFAI Premier Division team of the year.

In 2022 his 10 league goals helped the Hoops secure their third title in a row, in a year when he finished as the club’s top goalscorer, with 15 in all competitions. He was also named SSE Airtricity League Player of the Year and PFAI Players’ Player of the Year.

The following season he scored eight league goals as Rovers won only the second ever four-in-row in League of Ireland history. Injury curtailed his 2024 campaign, when he made only eight league appearances as Rovers finished runners up to Shelbourne.

He got back to full fitness for the 2025 campaign and his goals propelled Rovers to yet another title – his fifth – as Rovers also made it back to the league phase of the Uefa Conference League.

Overall, he scored 37 league goals for the club in 143 games.

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“Being part of this dressing room since 2020 has been a true highlight of my career,” said Gaffney.

“From the domestic successes to the European nights under the lights at Tallaght, I’m incredibly grateful for having the privilege to wear the jersey. Thank you to the club, the staff, and my teammates for being able to play a part in such a successful era which I hope will continue.

“A special mention to the fans as well – your support has been brilliant from day one. I’ll always look back on my time here with great pride, and I look forward to supporting the lads from the stands.”

The 42′s view: A crucial figurehead for Rovers’ domestic dominance

For all the talk about the emergence of youth at Shamrock Rovers, Stephen Bradley would not have had the kind of success over the last seven years without the experienced figurehead of Gaffney leading the line.

He arrived back to the League of Ireland after spells in England’s lower divisions feeling the need to enjoy his football and get more from the game.

Bradley and Gaffney were kindred spirits. The striker regularly praised the diligence and thoughtfulness of his manager to get the best from his players, making the forward think more about what he did on the pitch instead of merely playing the usual percentages demanded of him across the water.

Gaffney delivered as a talisman with a mixture of strength, courage and technical quality. He had to contend with injuries but delivered big moments, and it was no wonder that he did all he could to keep the flame alive during the 2025 campaign.

Issues with his Achilles and ankle almost brought it to an end but he took a pay cut and was able to return for what turned out to be a swansong.

- David Sneyd