The Irish players set for new WSL season as Manchester City start as champions

THE BARCLAYS WOMEN’S Super League (WSL) is back. England’s top tier returns this weekend, with an expanded 14-team league and 26-game season.

It all kicks off under Friday Night Lights, with big-spending London City Lionesses hosting Manchester United at Bromley, while Manchester City get their title defence underway against newly-promoted Birmingham City on Sunday afternoon.

There are 11 Irish players in line for action – one more than at the start of last season, but a decrease on recent campaigns (16 in 2024/25, 13 in 23/24 and 22/23).

While just eight featured last term, the bulk of the 11 are due to this time around. Aoibhe Brennan will initially play for Man City’s U21s, with new Chelsea signing Katie McCabe the most recognisable face of those who will appear regularly. The Irish contingent is spread across eight of the 14 teams, with two at newcomers Crystal Palace and Charlton Athletic, as well as Brighton & Hove Albion.

It has been an extremely busy summer transfer window for Irish internationals, with WSL2 continuing to prove a popular landing spot. There are 25 Girls In Green on second-tier clubs’ books (listed below), with action also resuming this weekend.

The WSL now consists of 14 teams – up from 12 – with the top three at the end of the season securing Champions League football, the bottom team relegated automatically, and 13th facing WSL 2′s second-place side in a promotion/relegation playoff. Just the WSL2 champions secure automatic promotion.

Manchester City are WSL - and FA Cup - champions. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Manchester City start out as WSL champions, having won their first title in a decade last season as Chelsea’s seven in a row bid unravelled. Golden Boot winner Khadija ‘Bunny’ Shaw led the charge for Andrée Jeglertz’s side, and the retention of her services is key if City are to bid for back-to-back titles.

But the Blues are the bookmakers’ favourites to regain the crown, with McCabe among those Sonia Bompastor has turned to in her bid to bounce back from a disappointing season. McCabe’s former club Arsenal will also be in sharp focus after their squad overhaul this summer. England midfielder Georgia Stanway looks a brilliant addition as Renée Slegers looks to steer the Gunners to their first WSL title since 2018/19.

While those are unquestionably the top three for as long as many remember, other sides are seeking a breakthrough. London City Lionesses have made a splash by signing two-time Ballon d’Or winner Alexia Putellas and others like Mary Earps and Mapi Leon, but it may take time for Michele Kang’s big-money project to click.

Manchester United’s lack of investment in their women’s team has been well documented through the years, and they’re operating under a new manager in Eva Olid after Mark Skinner’s departure last month.

There was an even more abrupt exit at Brighton last week as Dario Vidosic left for the NWSL and was swiftly replaced by Arturo Ruiz. Irish duo Caitlin Hayes and Emily Murphy are impacted there; the Seagulls looking to continue their upward trajectory after recruiting well.

Tottenham Hotspur are another team on the rise under Martin Ho, while Liverpool will be targeting improvements after flirting with relegation last campaign. Everton, Aston Villa and West Ham will look to climb the table, with Birmingham, Palace and Charlton hoping to consolidate their top-flight status.

With the World Cup next summer adding another dimension, buckle up for another season of thrills, spills and drama. Here, The 42 looks at the Irish players involved.

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Irish players in WSL

Anna Patten (Aston Villa)

27 | Defender

Anna Patten is a key player for Aston Villa. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

A mainstay at the heart of the Villa defence, Patten is set for her fifth season at the Birmingham club, having initially joined on loan from Arsenal in 2023. Ball-playing centre-back with an aerial threat, she hit 100 appearances for Villa last season.

Caitlin Hayes (Brighton & Hove Albion)

30 | Defender

Caitlin Hayes has been a big presence for Brighton. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Another towering centre-half, Hayes arrived at Brighton from Celtic in January 2024. After early struggles, she has found her feet and was a key player in her first full season last term. Solid and partial to a headed goal, she helped the Seagulls to their first FA Cup final in May.

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Emily Murphy (Brighton & Hove Albion)

23 | Forward

Emily Murphy is set for a new challenge at Brighton. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

The only Irish international to transfer into the WSL this summer, Murphy signed from WSL2 side Newcastle United after scoring nine goals last season. Once “the future” at Chelsea, now seeking to elevate her club career having starred for Ireland recently.

Sophie Whitehouse (Charlton Athletic)

29 | Goalkeeper

Sophie Whitehouse was the hero in the WSL promotion/relegation playoff. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Penalty shootout hero in the promotion/relegation play-off, Whitehouse was integral as Charlton return to the WSL for the first time since 2008. Ireland’s reserve goalkeeper won the WSL 2 Golden Glove and was named in Team of the Season last campaign.

Lucia Lobato (Charlton Athletic)

25 | Defender

Lucia Lobato set for first season in WSL. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

One of the lesser recognised Irish names on this list, the former U19 international also helped the Addicks to promotion. US-born and Galway-raised, Lobato is a physical centre-back looking to push on after recently signing a contract extension.

Katie McCabe (Chelsea)

30 | Defender

New colours for Katie McCabe as she moves to blue side of London. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Ireland captain and world-class star needs little introduction. Set for first season at Chelsea after sensational switch from rivals Arsenal; a blockbuster move which rocked the league at the start of the window. Should be the Blues’ starting left-back as they look to regain the title.

Hayley Nolan (Crystal Palace)

29 | Defender

Hayley Nolan returns to WSL with Crystal Palace. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Core part of Palace’s defence since joining in 2023. Helped them to promotion after finishing second in WSL 2, now back in the top-flight after her injury-hampered season there in 24/25. Ball-playing and consistent, will hope to stay in upper echelon.

Abbie Larkin (Crystal Palace)

21 | Forward

Abbie Larkin has been scoring for Palace. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Similar to teammate Nolan, has helped Palace to two promotions. Played 20 of 22 games and scored once last time out in the WSL, more comfortable in the second tier with eight goals and two assists last campaign. Looking to drive on in the top league.

Courtney Brosnan (Everton)

30 | Goalkeeper

Courtney Brosnan makes big saves for Everton. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

One of the best goalkeepers in the WSL, Brosnan is set for her sixth season at Everton – and eighth in the league after a previous stint at West Ham United. Committed her future with a new long-term deal in February, she has been excellent for the Toffees through the years.

Aoibhe Brennan (Manchester City)

18 | Midfielder

Aoibhe Brennan: 'Getting over there is one thing, but staying over there is another.' Tom Maher / INPHO Tom Maher / INPHO / INPHO

A technical young player with huge potential, Brennan has signed a professional contract but will start out with Manchester City’s NextGen U21 side. A WSL debut may come in time, but focus is on development first after challenging stints for Tara O’Hanlon and Tyler Toland at the Sky Blues.

Megan Walsh (West Ham United)

31 | Goalkeeper

Megan Walsh is one of three Irish goalkeepers in the WSL. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Has not been first-choice goalkeeper of late for West Ham, who have signed France’s Constance Picaud as number one this summer. Made four WSL starts last season and kept two clean sheets in all competitions for the strugglers. Has completely dropped out of the Irish picture.

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WSL opening weekend fixtures

Friday 4 September

London City Lionesses v Manchester City, 7pm – Sky Sports Main Event

Saturday 5 September

Chelsea v Aston Villa, 12.30pm – BBC One

Sunday 6 September

Brighton & Hove Albion v Arsenal, 12pm – Sky Sports Main Event

Tottenham Hotspur v West Ham United, 12pm - Sky Sports+

Crystal Palace v Everton, 2pm - Sky Sports+

Charlton Athletic v Liverpool, 2pm - Sky Sports+

Manchester City v Birmingham City, 2.30pm - Sky Sports+

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Irish players in WSL 2

Lia O’Leary (Bristol City)

Jamie Finn (Burnley)

Tyler Toland (Burnley)

Jess Hennessy (Burnley)

Kiera Sena (Burnley)

Naoisha McAloon (Burnley – on season-long loan at Liverpool Feds)

Dee Bradley (Durham)

Jenna Slattery (Ipswich Town)

Jessie Stapleton (Leicester City)

Jess Ziu (Leicester City)

Katie Keane (Leicester City)

Heather Payne (Leicester City)

Leanne Kiernan (Newcastle United)

Aoife Mannion (Newcastle United)

Chloe Mustaki (Nottingham Forest)

Lucy Quinn (Sheffield United)

Maria Reynolds (Sheffield United)

Joy Ralph (Sheffield United)

Grace Moloney (Southampton)

Marissa Sheva (Sunderland)

Izzy Atkinson (Sunderland)

Saoirse Noonan (Watford)

Aoibheann Clancy (Watford)

Tara O’Hanlon (Wolves)

Melisa Fillis (Wolves)

(WSL transfer window closes at 11pm on Thursday)

Jess Ziu is among many Irish players to watch in WSL 2. Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

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Irish players elsewhere

America: Denise O’Sullivan (Gotham FC)

Denmark: Kyra Carusa (HB Køge)

France: Amber Barrett (Strasbourg)

Italy: Megan Connolly (Lazio), Erin Healy (Parma)

Sweden: Deborah-Anne De la Harpe (IFK Norrköping)

Scotland: Alex Clarke (Aberdeen); Claire Walsh (Celtic); Emily Whelan, Erin McLaughlin, Kelly Brady (Glasgow City); Ellen Dolan (Hearts); Scarlett Herron, Jess Fitzgerald, Aoife Colvill (Hibernian)

Wales: Gillian Keenan (Cardiff City), Aoife Sheridan (Swansea City).

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