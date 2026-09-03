Van der Flier: Leinster determined to 'make it a good year' for Cullen's send-off

JOSH VAN DER Flier says Leinster are determined to send Leo Cullen out on a high as the province gear up for their final season under the long-serving head coach.

Cullen is set to step down at the end of the 2026/27 season, which will end a 12-year stint as Leinster boss.

Van der Flier (33), said he heard the news a few days before the announcement was made official in June.

“Yeah, I was surprised,” said Van der Flier, speaking as Canterbury unveiled Ireland’s new 2026/27 kit at the Guinness Open Gate Brewery in Dublin on Wednesday.

“I had a brief chat with him at the end of the season, just literally a couple of days before (it was announced) I happened to be chatting to him, and he kind of said that he was going to be finishing up.

Canterbury unveiled Ireland’s new 2026/27 kit at the Guinness Open Gate Brewery in Dublin. Brendan Moran / SPORTSFILE Brendan Moran / SPORTSFILE / SPORTSFILE

“It will be sad to see him go. I don’t know, I was probably like five when he first got involved in Leinster, which is mad. I’ve only known Leinster with him there as long as I’ve been there, obviously. So yeah, he’ll be missed.

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“It’ll be a big change for whoever takes over.

“Hopefully it’s a good year. I was even saying it to him when he said it to me, (that) we’ll have to make it a good year for him, because he’s obviously been such a servant to Leinster. He’s done unbelievable things in his time here, playing and coaching. So hopefully we’ll make it a good year.”

It’s nothing new for players to use a teammate’s retirement or impending departure as a driving force for a season, and Van der Flier feels Leinster won’t have any trouble finding the same motivation from Cullen’s news.

“I think the goals are always pretty similar year-to-year, but there’s definitely added motivation. Obviously everyone has their own motivation, the club itself. But obviously with Leo being his definite last year, it adds to it for sure.”

The flanker points to Cullen’s bravery as a standout trait in his coaching, whether it be bringing in experienced, high-profile names to work alongside him, or putting his faith in youth – as Van der Flier experienced when joining a youthful group to start against Bath in 2016, a 25-11 Champions Cup win where eight of Leinster’s starting XV (including a 21-year-old Van der Flier), were aged between 20 and 24.

Cullen put his faith in a young Leinster team against Bath in 2016. Tommy Dickson / INPHO Tommy Dickson / INPHO / INPHO

“Absolutely, he’s made a lot of brave calls. A lot of times he probably could have done it himself, but he’s brought other coaches in who have maybe taken over and done a lot more of the rugby side of things when he could have done it himself.

“But he’s facilitated it very well. Probably knew where his strengths lie. He’s done well and I’m sure he’ll be missed. But we have a year with him yet.”

A year that Leinster hope to end with more silverware. The province successfully defended their URC title last season, but the Champions Cup remains the holy grail, losing five finals since their last success in 2018.

There’s a lot to be admired in being so consistent at the business end of the season, but across Leinster’s repeated European heartbreaks, Cullen has faced plenty of criticism.

“I spoke to him a bit about it before. He doesn’t mind it at all. He’s used to it,” Van der Flier says.

“But it’s one of the things, as a coach, I’ve talked to a few coaches about it. I’ve played in a lot of those finals, semi-finals, whatever. You lose them, but you had a part in it, you tried your best, at least you played a part.

Van der Flier with Cullen in 2018. Dan Sheridan / INPHO Dan Sheridan / INPHO / INPHO

“But he’s prepared the team as well as he thinks, and then like a drop goal goes over or doesn’t go over, or someone drops the ball over the line, and he’s the one to blame (to some people).

“So it must be tough. In fairness to him, it must be a hard thing to do. But he’s always willing to put his hand up and say, even if it wasn’t anything to do with him, he’s always happy to take on the pressure that way.

“There have been some pretty tough times, I’m sure, for him, and for the players. But then it’s obviously worse for him because he’s the one who has to see the media or listen to the criticism or talk to people in the pub or whatever. It’s probably not as pleasant.”