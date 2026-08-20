Six of the biggest moves in a busy summer for Ireland WNT internationals

IT HAS BEEN an extremely busy transfer window for Republic of Ireland women’s international stars.

Twenty-three capped or Irish-eligible players have moved clubs so far this summer, with 13 of Carla Ward’s most recent squad now wearing different colours. Some of the movement was expected with players out of contract, but others departed for fees, which is noticeably less prevalent than in the men’s game. This summer of Irish change is perhaps a reminder of the transient nature of women’s football, in particular.

At the time of writing, Ruesha Littlejohn is the only remaining free agent from June’s Ireland squad as she looks to extend her club career, having recently turned 36.

Here, The 42 looks at six of the biggest moves of the summer involving the Girls In Green.

1. Katie McCabe – Arsenal to Chelsea

The headline move at the start of a hectic window. Over a decade at Arsenal came to an end with a drawn-out, contentious departure, and McCabe sensationally signed for WSL rivals Chelsea. The Ireland captain joined on a three-year deal, with the option for a further year, and has impressed on their pre-season tour in Australia and New Zealand.

This seems a good move for the 30-year-old Dubliner, allowing her to remain in London and continue as a starter at the top level, with the opportunity for Champions League football and winning trophies. It’s well documented that she’s a childhood Chelsea fan, so this was likely an additional pull to the blue side of London.

McCabe spearheads 11 Irish players in the WSL for the 2026/27 season: Anna Patten (Aston Villa), Caitlin Hayes and Emily Murphy (both Brighton), Sophie Whitehouse and Lucia Lobato (both Charlton Athletic), Abbie Larkin and Hayley Nolan (both Crystal Palace), Courtney Brosnan (Everton), Megan Walsh (West Ham), and Tara O’Hanlon (Manchester City) are the others.

O'Sullivan's return to the WSL was short-lived. Action Plus Sports / Alamy Stock Photo Action Plus Sports / Alamy Stock Photo / Alamy Stock Photo

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2. Denise O’Sullivan – Liverpool to Gotham FC

It was expected O’Sullivan would be in that WSL cohort too, having arrived at Liverpool on a permanent deal for £300,000 (€350,000) from North Carolina Courage in January.

But just short of six months later, she signed for Gotham FC on an initial one-year loan with an obligation to buy in a somewhat surprise and swift return to the NWSL.

Having helped the Reds to WSL safety and the FA Cup semi-finals, the 32-year-old midfielder cited personal reasons and was “incredibly excited” to be back in familiar surroundings Stateside. O’Sullivan was quickly into action with defending champions Gotham, with fellow Cork legend Roy Keane watching her debut, but has been sidelined in recent weeks with a knee injury. With a concerning MCL history of late, recent soundings have been positive and the Ireland centurion is reportedly back in training.

How this U-turn impacts her international career will be interesting, with O’Sullivan previously detailing her jet-lag and exhaustion from crossing the Atlantic, but it appears best for the individual.

Murphy has impressed for Ireland, and now faces a new challenge at club level. Action Plus Sports / Alamy Stock Photo Action Plus Sports / Alamy Stock Photo / Alamy Stock Photo

3. Emily Murphy – Newcastle United to Brighton & Hove Albion

One of Ireland’s standout players in their 2027 World Cup group qualifying campaign, Murphy makes the step-up to the WSL after joining Brighton & Hove Albion. The 23-year-old forward scored nine goals for Newcastle as they finished sixth in WSL 2 last season, and departed for a club record transfer fee.

Once labelled “the future” at Chelsea by Emma Hayes before some time in the US collegiate system, Murphy will now seek club consistency at the top level after her recent international exploits. Same goes for Brighton, who have recruited well after their FA Cup final appearance. Caitlin Hayes will help her settle.

Ziu will look to help relegated Leicester bounce back to the top flight. Promediapix / SPP / Alamy Stock Photo Promediapix / SPP / Alamy Stock Photo / SPP / Alamy Stock Photo

4. Jess Ziu – West Ham United to Leicester City

One of three Irish players to go the other way, dropping to WSL 2, Ziu will look to reinvigorate her career at relegated Leicester City. Herself and Jessie Stapleton arrive together from West Ham United, their progress hampered there for various different reasons. Ziu is a supreme talent, but has suffered two ACL injuries since 2022. The 24-year-old showed glimpses of brilliance in Ireland’s recent World Cup qualifiers, and will hope to build up her minutes and confidence in the second tier.

Stapleton spent the 2025/26 season on loan at Nottingham Forest. Damon Thomson / Alamy Stock Photo Damon Thomson / Alamy Stock Photo / Alamy Stock Photo

5. Jessie Stapleton – West Ham United to Leicester City

The other half of Leicester’s Irish double swoop for undisclosed fees, Stapleton joins Ziu, Katie Keane and Heather Payne at the Foxes following their WSL play-off defeat. The 21-year-old joined West Ham in the summer of 2023, but went on to spend loan spells at Reading, Sunderland and Nottingham Forest. The latter two were season-long in WSL 2; settling in England’s East Midlands should help another of Irish football’s brightest young stars as the promotion push begins.

Kiernan scored 23 goals in 76 appearances for Liverpool. Sport Press Photo / Alamy Stock Photo Sport Press Photo / Alamy Stock Photo / Alamy Stock Photo

6. Leanne Kiernan – Liverpool to Newcastle United

Another dropping from the WSL, Kiernan is ready for a “fresh start” with Newcastle in the second division. The 27-year-old striker left Liverpool mid-contract after five years, having scored 23 goals in 76 appearances during an injury-hit time on Merseyside. She was top scorer as the Reds secured promotion in 2022, before a string of setbacks, and will hope the Championship can prove a happy hunting ground once more, building on a recent loan spell at Nottingham Forest. Kiernan links up with Aoife Mannion at the Magpies, who will also be targeting promotion after finishing sixth last campaign.

As per our last count, 23 Irish players are set to feature in WSL 2 in the upcoming campaign. Saoirse Noonan’s return is also worth keeping a close eye on, having swapped Celtic for Watford. Aoibheann Clancy has also joined the new coming Hornets, with Maria Reynolds the other former Women’s League of Ireland star to cross the water this transfer window.

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Summer 2026 transfers for Ireland WNT caps and call-ups

In chronological order (23)

Katie McCabe – Arsenal to Chelsea

Jenna Slattery – Hearts to Ipswich

Aoife Colvill – Standard Liège to Hibernian

Melisa Filis – Sassuolo to Wolves

Dee Bradley – Burnley to Durham

Denise O’Sullivan – Liverpool to Gotham FC (loan with obligation to buy)

Kiera Sena – Southampton to Burnley

Kelly Brady – Crystal Palace to Glasgow City

Maria Reynolds – Shamrock Rovers to Sheffield United

Lucy Quinn – Birmingham City to Sheffield United

Tyler Toland – Durham to Burnley

Jamie Finn – Sunderland to Burnley

Jessica Hennessy – Bournemouth to Burnley

Saoirse Noonan – Celtic to Watford

Claire O’Riordan – Standard Liège to FC Zurich

Emily Murphy – Newcastle to Brighton & Hove Albion

Erin Healy – Adelaide United to Parma

Leanne Kiernan – Liverpool to Newcastle

Jessie Stapleton – West Ham United to Leicester City

Jess Ziu – West Ham United to Leicester City

Grace Moloney – Sunderland to Southampton

Aoibheann Clancy – Shelbourne to Watford

Naoisha McAloon – Burnley to Liverpool Feds (loan)

Others to note

Kyra Carusa - Kansas City Current to HB Koge (loan reversal)

Ellen Molloy – Shamrock Rovers to Pittsburgh Riveters (loan, now over)

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