All-Ireland champs Dingle knocked out by Spa, Clifford two-pointer rescues East Kerry

Kerry county senior football championship

Round 1 – Results

Spa 1-17 Dingle 1-11

East Kerry 1-12 Mid Kerry 1-11

Milltown-Castlemaine 1-10 Austin Stacks 5-17

Dr Crokes 1-20 South Kerry 0-12

Rathmore 2-14 St Kieran’s 0-19

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ALL-IRELAND CLUB CHAMPIONS Dingle have exited the Kerry championship at the first round stage, losing out 1-17 to 1-11 tonight against Spa in Austin Stack Park in Tralee.

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The Killarney-based outfit led 0-12 to 1-5 at the break and a late goal from Cian Murphy was the crucial score in sealing their success.

Cathal Bambury netted in the first half for Dingle, while Dylan Geaney scored 0-4. A two-pointer free from Paul Geaney left Dingle trailing 0-14 to 1-10 in the 47th minute, but Spa finished stronger with Dara Moynihan, Michael Foley, and Liam Kearney excelling.

Earlier David Clifford was the East Kerry hero as his late two-point free saw them defeat Mid Kerry in Tralee, 1-12 to 1-11.

Mid Kerry were punished for a three-up breach as they held a one-point advantage and Clifford kicked the resultant two-point free to transform defeat into victory for East Kerry.

The Fossa star scored 1-6 as the divisional team advanced to the quarter-finals.

Newly-crowned Kerry club champions Rathmore produced a late rally to win their first round tie against St Kieran’s. Mark Reen scored the winning point after Ciaran Collins had brought them level.

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Rathmore were ahead 2-7 to 0-5 at the break, Mark Ryan and Darragh Nagle both grabbing goals, but St Kieran’s took over in the second half on the scoreboard, before Rathmore’s decisive late burst.

Dr Crokes and Austin Stacks both enjoyed comfortable wins by respective margins of 11 and 19 points their first round ties.

Sunday’s first round ties see Kenmare Shamrocks play West Kerry, Na Gaeil face North Kerry, and Templenoe take on An Ghaeltacht.