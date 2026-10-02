Bohs take points and immediately ban media in protest against fixture making

Dundalk 1

Bohemians 2

Dalton McNamee reports from Oriel Park.

A GOAL IN each half proved enough for 10-man Bohemians as they held off a late fightback from Dundalk to take home three points with this 2-1 victory at Oriel Park as they go level on points with the SSE Airtricity league’s top two, Shamrock Rovers and St Patrick’s Athletic in this intriguing title race.

The opening 10 minutes saw a Dundalk engineer a number of half chances, with Harvey Warren’s header from an Aodh Dervin free kick comfortably caught by Bohemians’ keeper Paul Walters, while Daryl Horgan’s low cross following a switch of play by Aodh Dervin flashed across the face of goal and out.

Dundalk’s Leo Gaxha then saw a close-range header blocked and cleared to safety by the Bohs defence following a Harvey Warren long throw.

Bohemians began to feel themselves into the game, and Patrick Hickey ought to have hit the target when he headed a Dawson Devoy free kick over on 11 minutes.

Conor Parsons saw his attempted close-range effort blocked by the Dundalk defence, after Mayo Animasahun had initially cut out a Senan Mullen header across the box

After Dundalk’s Bobby Burns’ long range header was comfortably saved by Walters, Bohs’ Conor Parsons began to cause more problems for the home side’s defence. After weaving his way through several Dundalk challenges in the penalty area, Parsons saw his shot smothered by keeper Enda Minogue, before Harvey Warren hooked clear.

A Tifo from the Bohs fans before the game. Nick Elliott / INPHO Nick Elliott / INPHO / INPHO

On 23 minutes, both sides had chances, with a mix-up in the visitors’ defence leading to Trevor Clarke shooting straight at Walters, while at the other end, Minogue got strong hands to a shot from Colm Whelan following a counter-attack from the away side.

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Minutes later, the visitors were awarded a penalty, when Dawson Devoy went down under the outstretched leg of Mayowa Animasahun, moments after Conor Parson tumbled after a challenge by Aodh Dervin

Colm Whelan side-footed the spot-kick home for his 13th goal of the league season to give Bohs the lead.

Dundalk were feeling hard done by when referee McGraith only awarded Conor Parsons a yellow card for a challenge on Harvey Warren minutes later.

McGraith then waved away strong appeals for a penalty for a handball against Patrick Hickey following a Keith Buckley free kick.

Bohs should have it 2-0 on 40mins when former Lillywhite Senan Mullen headed a Ross Tierney cross over the bar following another counter-attack.

Dundalk came close to an equaliser on 41 minutes, with Warren unable to get enough on the ball to steer it home and was quickly smothered by Walters, following a short corner between Horgan and Clarke.

The second half saw chances come at a premium early on, with a blocked close-range Bobby Burns strike from a Leo Gaxha pull back the best of the chances in that third quarter for Dundalk.

But not for the first time this season, Dundalk were undone by a set piece, when a Jordan Flores corner was headed across goal by Patrick Hickey for Ross Tierney to head to the net via the crossbar for the visitors’ second goal on 67 minutes.

Bohs are in full control as Ross Tierney makes it two! 😮



Watch the final 20 minutes on LOITV. pic.twitter.com/ZhN6gkoFrD — League of Ireland (@LeagueofIreland) October 2, 2026

The game seemed to be drifting towards a comfortable night for Bohemians, but three minutes from time, the home side were handed a lifeline when Norman Garbutt was fouled inside the box by Bohs’ Niall Morahan, with Daryl Horgan firing the penalty to the net to set up a grandstand finish.

Dundalk searched for an unlikely equaliser, and Bohs were reduced to 10 men when Cian Byrne fouled Harry Groome as last man.

The resultant free kick saw Dundalk come agonisingly close to a dramatic equaliser when Bobby Burns’ strike clipped the crossbar.

Dundalk were furious that only three minutes of added time were awarded, and with referee Damian McGraith at full time, as Bohemians held on to go level on points with Shamrock Rovers and St Patrick’s Athletic in the pursuit of this SSE Airtricity League title.

Following this victory, Bohemians released a statement, confirming that they will not carry out any more media requests for the remainder of the season in protest at the league’s decision to bring forward Shamrock Rovers’ tie with Drogheda United next Thursday by 24 hours.

Dundalk: Enda Minogue; Harvey Warren (Egor Vassenin 54), Mayowa Animasahun, Tom Grivosti, Bobby Burns; Keith Buckley, Aodh Dervin (Norman Garbett 72), Ronan Teahan (Harry Groome 83), Trevor Clarke (Declan McDaid 72); Leo Gaxha (Cian Dillon 72).

Subs: Peter Cherrie; Luke Mulligan, Aaron Keogh, Rob Cornwall.

Bohemians: Paul Walters; Darragh Power (Niall Morahan 81), Patrick Hickey, Cian Byrne, Senan Mullen (Sadou Diallo 62); Jordan Flores, Conor Parsons (Dayle Rooney 77), Harry Vaughan (Zane Myers 62), Ross Tierney, Dawson Devoy, Colm Whelan (Douglas James Taylor 62) .

Subs: Kacper Chorazka (GK), Ryan Burke, Adam McDonnell, Paddy Madden.

Referee: Damian McGraith.

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