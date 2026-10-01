Harrington ends under-par as Stewart takes remarkable lead at Alfred Dunhill

PÁDRAIG HARRINGTON RESCUED an under-par finish to his opening round at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship as world number 979 Michael Stewart and number 788 Jack Buchanan shared the lead.

Harrington, making his 25th appearance at the Scottish event, was two-over when turning for home at Carnoustie, where he won his first major in 2007.

Advertisement

An improved back-nine delivered three birdies in a four-hole stretch for a one-under finish ahead of rounds at Kingsbarns on Friday and St Andrews Old Course on Saturday.

Surprise leader Stewart teed off less than 24 hours after finishing second in the Tartan Pro Tour’s Duddingston Classic.

In just his sixth DP World Tour appearance, and first since August 2023, the 36-year-old Scot went round Carnoustie with a seven-under 65. He followed an eagle at the 12th with four consecutive birdies to cap a bogey-free round.

Australian 24-year-old Buchanan was the lowest around Kingsbarns with seven birdies on his tournament debut.

They lead the South African pair of Casey Jarvis and MJ Daffue by one stroke.

Last week’s champion Matt Fitzpatrick finished on four-under, Tommy Fleetwood on two-under, and defending champion Robert MacIntyre on one-under.