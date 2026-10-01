Munster CEO Ian Flanagan to depart at end of October

MUNSTER CEO IAN Flanagan is to step down from his role at the end of October.

An interim CEO will be announced in the coming weeks, with a recruitment process for a permanent successor to be undertaken in due course.

Flanagan was appointed Munster CEO in 2019, succeeding the late Garrett Fitzgerald in the role.

His departure comes on the back of a turbulent period for the province.

At the end of last season, Munster commissioned an independent governance and organisational review.

That review followed the damaging fallout from the Roger Randle saga. In April, Randle was announced as Munster’s new attack coach, before a historical 1997 rape allegation surfaced publicly. In late April, Randle’s appointment was cancelled by mutual consent.

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The process around that appointment created internal issues at the province, with three former Munster players resigning from their positions as independent nominees on Munster’s Professional Game Committee (PCG) and further resignations from the voluntary Commercial Advisory Group (CAG).

Earlier in the year, the province sought redundancies from staff outside the elite professional rugby staff amid financial challenges.

Just this week, former Munster captain Peter O’Mahony was highly critical of the province’s hierarchy.

In an interview with the Indo Sport podcast, O’Mahony said he didn’t think Munster was a well-run organisation.

“I think Munster needs to have a good look at the governance of the building, the governance of the whole organisation, and I think it needs change,” O’Mahony said.

“It’s not been looked after well enough, and it kills a lot of the guys who have played a lot of rugby. I know a lot of good people who’ve left the club, and it breaks their heart seeing some of the stuff that goes on.”

During Flanagan’s tenure, Munster won the 2023 URC title.

A Munster statement read: “Munster Rugby and the IRFU today confirm that Ian Flanagan has informed the Board of Munster Rugby of his decision to step down from his position as CEO at the end of October.”

Munster Rugby Chair Ger Malone said: “Ian has served Munster Rugby with dedication and commitment during his time as CEO. He played a central role in the development and delivery of the €7.3 million Centre of Excellence in Cork, which represents an important long-term investment in player development and the wider game across the province.

“On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank Ian for his contribution to Munster Rugby and wish him every success for the future.”

Ian Flanagan said: “Leading my home province has been a huge privilege. I would like to thank the many people I have worked alongside during my time with Munster Rugby, including our volunteers, staff, sponsors, coaches and players.

“I would also like to thank our supporters for their unwavering commitment to Munster Rugby over many years. I wish the province every success in the future.”