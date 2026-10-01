Clohessy and Gallagher to make first starts as Ireland name team to face Japan

JANE CLOHESSY AND Niamh Gallagher will make their first starts for Ireland in Saturday’s clash with Japan at Virgin Media Park [KO 2pm, IrishRugby+].

Clohessy, daughter of former Munster and Ireland prop Peter, starts in the Ireland second row, with Gallagher named at fullback in a team that shows a total of six changes from Sunday’s first clash with Japan.

There are three uncapped players in the matchday 23, with Sophie Barrett, Kate Jordan and Alana McInerney all set to debut off the bench.

Aoife Wafer, who missed Sunday’s win in Galway through injury, once again misses out.

Our team to face Japan at Virgin Media Park. 🤝 pic.twitter.com/bFcAJE1l0m — Irish Rugby (@IrishRugby) October 1, 2026

Fresh from becoming Ireland’s all-time top try-scorer, Béibhinn Parsons continues on the wing, with Robyn O’Connor completing the back three.

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Anna McGann and Aoife Dalton form the centre partnership, with Dannah O’Brien at out-half and Emily Lane at scrum-half.

In the pack, Linda Djougang and Eilís Cahill join hooker Neve Jones in the front row, as Clohessy joins Fiona Tuite-O’Sullivan in the second row.

Brittany Hogan is at blindside flanker, captain Erin King is at openside and Jemima Adams Verling continues at number eight.

On the Ireland bench, Beth Buttimer and Sadhbh McGrath provide front-row cover, with Barrett, Jordan and Grace Moore completing the forward replacements, while Aoibheann Reilly, Enya Breen and McInerney make up the backline options on the bench.

Saturday’s game falls outside the WXV Global Series window, and brings to a close a three-game block of home games for Scott Bemand’s side.

Later this month, Ireland play a two-game series in South Africa.

Ireland (v Japan):

15. Niamh Gallagher (IQ Rugby)(3 caps)

14. Béibhinn Parsons (Connacht)(37)

13. Anna McGann (Connacht)(19)

12. Aoife Dalton (Leinster)(35)

11. Robyn O’Connor (Leinster)(5)

10. Dannah O’Brien (Leinster)(37)

9. Emily Lane (Munster)(27)

1. Linda Djougang (Leinster)(59)

2. Neve Jones (Gloucester-Hartpury)(48)

3. Eilís Cahill (Munster)(6)

4. Jane Clohessy (Munster)(2)

5. Fiona Tuite-O’Sullivan (Ulster)(27)

6. Brittany Hogan (Sale Sharks)(45)

7. Erin King (Leinster)(14) –captain

8. Jemima Adams Verling (Connacht)(2)

Replacements: