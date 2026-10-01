Brisbane coach steps down after three AFL titles on the spin

CONOR MCKENNA WILL have a new head coach with Brisbane Lions next season after Chris Fagan confirmed his decision to step away from the club.

Fagan steered Brisbane to three consecutive titles, with Tyrone man McKenna becoming the first Irishman to win multiple premierships in Saturday’s dramatic Grand Final win over Fremantle.

Fagan intends to move to Melbourne to be closer to his family. The 65-year-old said that telling the Lions players and staff of his departure was “one of the hardest things I’ve done in my life”.

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Brisbane Lions' three-peat-winning coach, Chris Fagan. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

“Together, we have been on a mission to make the Lions the most entertaining and competitive team in the competition, and we have done that,” Fagan said in a statement.

“This job is all-encompassing; I’ve given it my absolute all and I’m so proud of what we’ve achieved, but now is the right time to go.

“This club has never been in greater shape, and the list profile would suggest this. The boys will continue to contend, and I’ll be their number one fan, but a fresh face at the helm will be a key pillar for the players to come back to next season, as they work hard to achieve more success.”

Brisbane will now seek fresh stewardship in their quest for a historic four in a row, a feat not achieved since Collingwood’s reign from 1927-30.

Fagan departs Brisbane with a record of 148 wins, 93 losses and two draws from 243 games, surpassing the record of fellow Lions three-peat coach Leigh Matthews (142 wins, 92 losses, three draws in 237 games).