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Conor McKenna celebrates scoring a goal. Alamy
Aussie Rules

AFL Grand Final glory for Tyrone's McKenna as Brisbane stage comeback win

The Lions overturned the Dockers 96-89 at the MCG.
8.37am, 26 Sep 2026

TYRONE’S CONOR MCKENNA has become the first Irish player to win multiple AFL Premierships after Saturday’s Grand Final success with the Brisbane Lions.

McKenna scored a goal as Brisbane Lions won a third successive Grand Final, staging a 96-89 comeback victory over Fremantle Dockers.

More to follow…

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