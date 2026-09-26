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AFL Grand Final glory for Tyrone's McKenna as Brisbane stage comeback win
TYRONE’S CONOR MCKENNA has become the first Irish player to win multiple AFL Premierships after Saturday’s Grand Final success with the Brisbane Lions.
McKenna scored a goal as Brisbane Lions won a third successive Grand Final, staging a 96-89 comeback victory over Fremantle Dockers.
More to follow…
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afl grand final Aussie Rules Brisbane Lions Conor McKenna