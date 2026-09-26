Ireland WNT top 40: Who is most likely to make a potential World Cup squad?

ON A MIDSUMMER’S Thursday evening in late June 2027, a mere 271 days away, the Fifa Women’s World Cup 2027 will kick off in Rio de Janeiro. Four years ago, it was Ireland who got the chance to face one of the hosts in their opening match in Australia, a night in Sydney that won’t ever be forgotten. The Girls in Green are hungry for more.

Ireland have gone from strength to strength since appointing Carla Ward in January 2025. The atmosphere in camp is one of infectious positivity and the attitude, one of seemingly everlasting work-rate, and there is still work to do. Ireland play Kazakhstan next home and away. If they clear this hurdle, as expected, they will face Belgium or Poland in the play-off final – two sides with immense quality but also nations Ireland have beaten in the past year.

In April, The Athletic posted a list of the top 40 players most likely to make Sarina Wiegman’s Lionesses World Cup squad. The list was not a strict ranking but an educated guess at the Dutch woman’s Lionesses pecking order. Here at The 42 and The Halfway Line, we liked that idea so much we felt it was time to give it the Carla Ward treatment. So here it is, our best guess at the top 40 players most likely to make a potential Irish World Cup squad.

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1. Katie McCabe

Ireland’s captain and undisputed at the top spot. Ward called McCabe the best left-back in the world recently and you’d be hard pushed to disagree with her; we certainly won’t here. McCabe is Ireland’s greatest ever player and if the Girls in Green do make it to Brazil, it is a safe bet that she will be a pivotal reason why. An interesting few months lie ahead, in different club colours too, after her sensational switch to Chelsea.

2. Denise O’Sullivan

If McCabe is the ship’s captain, O’Sullivan is its trusty lieutenant. O’Sullivan is the active player with more caps than any other on 133. By 2027 she is likely to be the all-time record caps holder – potentially even surpassing Emma Byrne in the next international window. Her experience, leadership and technical ability are key for Ireland – and for Gotham FC after her recent NWSL return.

Courtney Brosnan is Ireland's number one goalkeeper. Ben Brady / INPHO Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO

3. Courtney Brosnan

Over the years Ireland have struggled for consistent quality in certain positions, but never between the posts. Brosnan has continued the fine goalkeeping tradition. The Everton star is Ireland’s undisputed number one, and her highlight reel is an impressive one. She is responsible for the side’s only World Cup point to date; her Player of the Match award against Nigeria in 2023 was well-earned.

4. Megan Connolly

A trusted presence in the Ireland set-up and the first-choice to play alongside O’Sullivan in midfield. That she was chosen to join Ward at the pre-match press conference for Netherlands away with O’Sullivan unavailable hints at her prestigious standing within the playing group. Missed the 2023 World Cup play-off through injury, but the Lazio star should play a key role in this series.

5. Anna Patten

A mainstay for Ireland since her debut in April 2024, Ward interestingly signed Patten when she was Aston Villa head coach. A long-time admirer of the defender, she is now one of the first names on her Ireland teamsheet. Patten is rock solid at the back and is a dangerous presence at the opposite end too. Her versatility makes her even more essential with the trust extending to midfield on occasion.

6. Kyra Carusa

Ward recently hailed Carusa as ‘sensational’ in an Ireland shirt. That characterisation is one that chimes with anyone who has watched Ireland in the past four years or so. Carusa’s hold-up play is at an elite level and her presence helps others to shine. A player of diverse experience, she is freely scoring on her second coming at HB Køge and Champions League football with the Danish side should be hugely beneficial.

7. Emily Murphy

Murphy’s current form makes her an undroppable asset to this Irish team. The same player that Ward at one point considered not calling up, has spearheaded the charge for a side that now looks at home in League A. Three successive Player of the Match performances in the World Cup group qualifiers underlined Murphy’s improvement, and the hope is she can push on after securing a WSL move to Brighton & Hove Albion.

Marissa Sheva (centre) has been in fine form for Ireland. Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

8. Marissa Sheva

A season of consistency for Sheva at Sunderland was matched by her form for Ireland in 2026. Only Katie McCabe has scored more goals for Ireland since Ward took charge. Sheva’s has been perhaps the most striking transformation of late: from World Cup penalty concession disappointment and being left out in the cold under Eileen Gleeson, to becoming a technical, energetic linchpin.

9. Caitlin Hayes

Another totemic figure in defence, Hayes found herself out of the Ireland XI in the early stages of Ward’s reign, but has forced her way back in and re-established herself as a key player. Goes hand in hand with Patten: solid at the back and an aerial threat going forward. Hayes has brought her game to a new level since joining Brighton, starting week in week out in the WSL.

10. Chloe Mustaki

Last season, Mustaki reinvented herself as a core member of the Ireland set-up. The former left-back has revolutionised her game at left centre-half and was deservedly included in the WSL 2 team of the season. Her eye for a long ball over the top and her tendency to allow McCabe to be more aggressive in attack are two huge positives of her presence in the XI. Ward has been clear in praising Mustaki’s ability to provide ‘balance’ to the back line. She has yet to start for Nottingham Forest this season in WSL 2, which is a cause for some level of concern.

11. Aoife Mannion

Mannion was one of the few players to play every minute in WSL 2 for Newcastle United last season. The benefits of that game time were clear for Ireland, as she nullified top wingers. Shifting out to right-wing back, Mannion’s tenacity and crossing ability are major strengths. Pace is still a concern – exploited by lively Dutch and Polish stars – but her intelligence and ability to read the game offer a compelling counter to that weakness.

12. Abbie Larkin

Larkin has demonstrated her immense value to Ireland in Ward’s tenure. From that glorious night in Leuven where her 89th-minute dink confirmed Ireland’s place in League A, to rubber-stamping why Ireland belong there with her goal against Netherlands in Cork. A versatile attacking option, still mostly utilised off the bench, Larkin continues to mature as a footballer at Crystal Palace.

Technical stars: Jess Ziu and Denise O'Sullivan in training. Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

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13. Jess Ziu

Ziu has had woeful luck with injury, returning from a second ACL setback in three years. Clearly one of Ireland’s most talented and technical players, Ziu interestingly made her international comeback before she returned for West Ham. A recent move to Leicester City and fast start to life in WSL 2 should enhance her chances, which already looked healthy.

14. Amber Barrett

The scorer of the most famous goal in Irish women’s football history, the winner at Hampden Park that sent the Girls in Green to their first major tournament. A reluctant holder of the ‘super sub’ tag, but Barrett is just that for Ireland, her most recent example a 90th-minute winner against the Dutch at Páirc Uí Chaoimh. Barrett has excelled at Strasbourg since making the move across the Franco-Belgian border, even if she has made a slow start this term. She will hope her club exploits can hit the same heights they did last season and help bring her more opportunities on the international stage.

15. Ruesha Littlejohn

One of the most controversial figures in the women’s game, many feel Littlejohn should be nowhere near the Irish set-up; Ward is not one of them. She is highly thought of by the manager as a leader in the group, though far less relied upon of late, having only featured once for Ireland in 2026. Those 45 minutes in Cork did much to vindicate the 36-year-old midfielder’s continued inclusion. Littlejohn has cast doubt over her future recently: if she can find a club and get anything close to regular minutes and fitness, she will be included.

16. Sophie Whitehouse

Whitehouse’s form for Charlton has stood out for a while now; she won WSL 2 Save of the Season in 2024/25 before being nominated for the award three times in 2025/26. The keeper, who was raised in East Africa, almost single-handedly won the WSL promotion play-off against Leicester City, saving four out of the five penalties in the shootout. Last term was a stellar campaign for Whitehouse, who won the WSL 2 Golden Glove and made her long-awaited Ireland debut in November.

17. Saoirse Noonan

A player Ward routinely turns to off the bench, Noonan has made her impact felt in the closing stages of several games recently. The former Cork dual star is back in WSL 2 with Watford after a prolific spell at Celtic: 57 goals – including five hat-tricks – and 15 assists in 74 appearances. Her international return has been less fruitful, with two goals in 14 senior caps, the last of those goals against Slovenia at Páirc Uí Chaoimh last June. Missed out on the last World Cup squad, should be nailed down if Ireland qualify.

Jessie Stapleton lining up a throw-in against USA last summer. Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

18. Jessie Stapleton

The 2026/27 season will be a pivotal one for Stapo, as she is fondly known in the Irish camp. A child prodigy, Stapleton is one of the most promising Irish players of a generation. She joined West Ham amid interest from Manchester City in 2022 but has since been consistently loaned out. Her loan at Nottingham Forest was one of her more difficult spells, losing her place in the side after Forest switched from a back three to a back four. A season beset by injuries, Stapleton has had far more game time since joining Leicester City in the summer. Player of the Match on her debut, she already seems to have built up a good rapport with the fanbase.

19. Leanne Kiernan

Kiernan has had a torrid time with injury in recent years, and recently swapped Liverpool for Newcastle, dropping to WSL 2 to reinvigorate her career. A lively forward with goals in her locker, Kiernan will hope to build up her minutes and confidence on Tyneside. Ireland will have played a big factor in her decision: Kiernan burst on the international scene at a young age, but her international service has been stop-start. That she hasn’t scored in a competitive fixture since 2018 will gnaw. Having missed out on the last World Cup squad, more opportunities under Ward would solidify her spot in a potential next one.

20. Hayley Nolan

A huge strength of Nolan’s is her versatility, a prized commodity in a major tournament squad. She can play at centre-back, left-back and left wing-back. Nolan is that rarest of things in the modern game, a left-footed centre-back. Nolan hasn’t started in the WSL yet this season for Crystal Palace but kept a clean sheet in the Subway Players Cup match against Watford on Wednesday night. Nolan acquitted herself well the last time Palace were in the top flight and with two WSL 2 sides also promoted, she’ll fancy her chances of helping her side remain in the division this time.

21. Lucy Quinn

Thrust into the heart of midfield against Netherlands in Utrecht with Denise O’Sullivan out injured, Ward’s selection raised some eyebrows. But it hinted at the esteem the head coach holds Quinn in. Has moved to Sheffield United after operating off limited minutes at Birmingham City. A versatile player who Ward views in an attacking midfield role, across the frontline or even at wing-back; likely a major factor in selection decisions. Quinn has started up front for the Blades a couple of times this season, scoring against Newcastle.

22. Tyler Toland

One of Ireland’s youngest-ever debutants at 16 years and 43 days under Colin Bell in 2017, Toland was earmarked for a bright future. But the Donegal midfielder was exiled by Vera Pauw, and spent four years in the international wilderness after a public over-and-back. Immediately recalled by Eileen Gleeson, Toland has featured regularly in both eras since but has been unable to nail down a starting spot. Now at Burnley, Toland has had a bright start to the season.

Grace Moloney leading the Irish celebrations in Leuven. Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

23. Grace Moloney

Moloney has been a consistent figure in the Ireland senior team for over a decade. A much-loved personality in the dressing room, her attitude as a backup keeper is unquestionably positive. Moloney has had a number of inconsistent seasons since being released by Reading where she spent the best years of her career. A move to Southampton this summer has helped restore some confidence; she has two clean sheets in her first three matches. Ward has favoured her in big moments with Brosnan missing, including against Belgium in the promotion play-off last October. While her distribution was good, her shot-stopping was poor; over the two legs she faced four shots on target and conceded four goals. On her day Moloney is an undoubtedly talented goalkeeper; she needs to find the confidence to be that goalkeeper again.

24. Jamie Finn

Finn has generally been a regular in Ireland squads under Ward, though has only made a handful of substitute appearances. Still, the 28-year-old is an experienced midfielder and can also operate at full-back. Finn was somewhat a shock omission from the 2023 World Cup squad, travelling to Australia as a training player. She will want to be in the squad proper should Ireland qualify for Brazil and is going the right way about it with consistent minutes at WSL 2 side Burnley.

25. Aoibheann Clancy

Clancy has become a more regular face in Ireland squads under Ward, and is a player she ‘really likes’. The Limerick midfielder was selected while starring for Shelbourne in the League of Ireland Women’s Premier Division, and made the move to WSL 2 side Watford this summer. The 22-year-old has hit the ground running with her set-piece delivery coming up trumps. Who scored from her first assist of the season for Watford? One Saoirse Noonan.

26. Izzy Atkinson

Often, World Cup squads include a bolter or two. Atkinson took that title in 2023: she wasn’t named in the extended training squad, yet moved from the standby list into the final 23 in a matter of days. She then came off the bench in two of Ireland’s three games in Australia. Atkinson has amassed 20 caps since her debut in 2018 aged 16. A positive start to last season with Sunderland was prematurely ended by a nasty back injury. She’s back on grass this month and if she can stay fit, we’d back her to make the cut.

27. Maria Reynolds

A towering centre-back, Reynolds received her first Ireland call-ups under Ward – first as a training player before inclusion on the periphery of the squad. Still uncapped, the 22-year-old recently joined WSL 2 side Sheffield United from Shamrock Rovers, in what was a record transfer out of the Women’s Premier Division. Playing her club football close to Ward geographically should see Reynolds remain on her radar as she makes the case for an international debut.

Tara O'Hanlon and her Irish teammates in training. Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

28. Tara O’Hanlon

Touted as heir apparent to Katie McCabe’s left back throne, O’Hanlon’s signing for Manchester City did little to sway anyone from that narrative. After joining City, O’Hanlon went 862 days without starting a football match, mainly due to incessant hamstring issues. Last season she largely avoided the treatment table but a couple of uninspiring loan moves followed, each seeing O’Hanlon drop down the international pecking order. This summer she made the move to Wolves and she caught the eye in her first two appearances, but injury has once again struck with O’Hanlon ruled out with a fresh hamstring setback. If she can avoid further injury she could climb up the pecking order.

29. Aoibhe Brennan

Injury cruelly struck Brennan immediately after her first Ireland call-up, and the 18-year-old midfielder was forced to withdraw from the squad. The next nod should not be far away for a player Ward has compared to Ella Toone. Brennan has since signed for Manchester City, where she starts out with Izzy Christiansen’s Next Gen U21 side. A top player with a huge future.

30. Heather Payne

A favourite under Vera Pauw, four years ago Payne would likely have been in the top 10 of this list. However, persistent injuries and the form of Aoife Mannion in her position have left her Brazil prospects teetering on the edge. Payne played just 97 minutes of football after October last term but she has now returned from injury playing at WSL 2 side Leicester City. Payne’s Irish chances are likely to be aided by the introduction of Brian Sørensen to the coaching staff. Under Sørensen’s tutelage, Payne was named Everton’s Young Player of the Season in 2024.

31. Katie Keane

An unfortunate victim of Ireland’s tried-and-trusted goalkeeper’s union, Keane appears fourth in line at this moment. But her impressive exploits at Leicester City should become impossible to ignore. The 20-year-old stood tall in a WSL baptism of fire last season, and has made a fine start to life in WSL 2 while signing a new long-term deal. A leader wise beyond her years, the number one shirt feels destined to be hers eventually.

32. Madison McGuane

McGuane is undoubtedly one of the biggest young talents in Irish football. Name checked by Ward as a player ‘knocking on the door’ for inclusion, the 17-year-old attacking midfielder has already featured for the U17s and U19s. In four years’ time McGuane will likely be troubling the upper reaches of this list.

Ellen Molloy and Aoibhe Brennan in action in a FAI women's development game last February. Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

33. Ellen Molloy

Molloy featured in the 2023 World Cup qualifying campaign and would have been pushing for a place in the final squad but for an ACL injury. That set the supremely talented midfielder back, while a move to Sheffield United on her return did not work out. Now operating at Shamrock Rovers after a summer loan at Pittsburgh Riveters SC in the USL W League, Molloy seems to be enjoying football again and will be pushing for an international recall.

34. Kelly Brady

Ward brought Brady into the fold last year after an outstanding season for Athlone Town winning the Women’s Premier Division Golden boot and Player of the Season award. Now with Scottish giants Glasgow City, Brady has made a promising start with five goal involvements in five matches. Brady last featured in an Irish squad in November 2025 and Ward seems reluctant to look to the Scottish league for reinforcements. Brady will likely need to recreate the type of form that made Saoirse Noonan impossible to ignore in her Celtic days to be in with a shot.

35. Joy Ralph

A promising underage player for Ireland who has shown glimpses of brilliance at Sheffield United of late, Ralph is yet to receive a senior call-up. But it doesn’t seem too far away as the 20-year-old forward continues to develop. Another for the future, and another operating in the same city in which Ward lives.

36. Halle Harcourt

Women’s Premier Division Player of the Month for July, Harcourt fought her way into the Shelbourne starting line-up this term. The highlight of her breakthrough season? Undoubtedly her hat-trick against Waterford. Harcourt made her senior debut last year when she was only 15; she is knocking on the door for a call-up but at only 16, she may have to wait for her shot on the international stage.

37. Lucia Lobato

The lowest WSL player on this list by some distance – and probably one of the lesser recognisable names – Lobato is US-born but Galway-raised and represented the Ireland U19s. Unlikely to break through imminently because of the depth at centre-back, but the 25-year-old’s English top-flight status should give Ward food for thought.

Melisa Filis in Ireland training in February 2025. Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

38. Mel Filis

When Ward called Filis up to one of her earliest camps, you’d have been forgiven for thinking she was here to stay. 18 months on and she’s yet to return to the fold. An ill-fated spell at Sassuolo took up most of that period but Filis returned to England this summer with newly promoted Wolves. She’s hit the ground running with the WSL 2 side, with two goal involvements in her first three games. Stay consistent and she might be considered once more.

39. Katie Lawlee

Lawlee has established herself as one of the brightest young attacking talents in the Women’s Premier Division through a standout 2026 season. The 18-year-old Treaty United captain has scored some stunning goals this season, her most recent winner against Peamount United a thing of beauty. A versatile, physical forward, who like so many others on this list, has huge potential.

40. Erin Healy

Healy closed out her two-year spell at Adelaide United with the club’s Golden Boot and Supporter’s Player of the Season awards. She returned to Europe to play for Parma, but after a promising pre-season where she was among the goals, she has fallen down the pecking order for the Italian club. Parma have lost all but one match in Italy so far this term, but Healy did get her first minutes off the bench in a 3-0 Cup victory last week.

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Unpredictability is one of the great joys of football. Bolters often surge into squads; they likely lie in the latter third of the list. Then there are wildcards, rank outsiders who could really shake things up.

Perhaps unlucky not to make the top 40, Ellen Dolan has been lighting it up in Scotland for Hearts; the Offaly youngster was the first to sign for the club through Tony Bloom’s data analytics approach. Aoife Colvill and Scarlett Herron are other players flourishing in Scotland: Colvill is an Australian-born striker with a single cap from 2021, Herron has been a victim of Irish centre-back depth alongside one-time call-up Dee Bradley.

Turning attention to the League of Ireland Women’s Premier Division, several players have been catching the eye. Dana Scheriff is a standout wildcard; the US-born Irish-eligible striker is leading the scoring charts in her second stint at Athlone Town. Her manager Lily Agg would be nailed on in squads but for another horrific injury blow, while Shamrock Rovers teenage star Keelin Comiskey is among those Ward often name-checks. Lauryn McCabe, sister of Katie, is another long shot after a breakthrough season at Bohemians. What a story that would be.

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