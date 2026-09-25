Second-half rally from Ulster wasn't enough to rescue appalling opener

Ulster 29

Edinburgh 34

Michael Sadlier reports from the Affidea Stadium

ULSTER SUCCUMBED TO a shock defeat at home to Edinburgh, the Scots hanging on to win after leading 34-5 early in a second half largely dominated by the hosts.

Richie Murphy’s side roared back into the game in the second 40 and came away with two points from a try bonus and a narrow defeat, scant consolation for an opening round they had been expected to win.

Edinburgh went for goal after three minutes, but James Grayson hit the post and Ulster were able to clear the danger.

There were no scores until the 19th minute when an ambitious long throw over the back of the lineout from Ulster was gratefully gobbled up by Edinburgh, and they earned the first points when Freddy Douglas barged over from close range. Grayson’s conversion improved their return.

Grayson then added a penalty when Ulster were pinged for not rolling away, and they now led 10-0.

FT at Affidea Stadium. pic.twitter.com/9J9UoshdVa — Ulster Rugby (@UlsterRugby) September 25, 2026

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Something had to be done and, in fairness, Ulster managed some 22 presences with some nice hands from Jack Murphy and Jamie Benson allowing Michael Lowry to score, though Murphy missed from the tee.

From restart, Grayson made use of the penalty conceded by the hosts stretching the Scots’ lead to 13-5.

Ulster, looking well off-colour and unable to put much together attacking-wise, now needed more points and fast. However, it was the more accurate and ambitious Scots who snaffled seven more points before the half closed.

From a fairly innocuous position, Edinburgh moved the ball left off a scrum and, once more, sought to find space in behind Ulster’s defence. However, the ball took a wicked ricochet and was collected in space by Liam McConnell.

Michael Lowry scores a try. Morgan Treacy / INPHO Morgan Treacy / INPHO / INPHO

The Edinburgh flanker advanced, drew the scrambling cover and supplied the supporting Malelili Satala who raced away to dot down over the Ulster line. Grayson then converted, and the half ended with Edinburgh leading 20-5.

After two minutes Edinburgh scored Hector Patterson going over which Grayson converted again.

Edinburgh got their bonus point when Piers O’Conor ran in at the posts. Grayson’s conversion now saw them lead 34-5 and seemingly out of sight .

Ulster bounced back, Jamie Benson’s long pass helping Zac Ward score and Murphy converted.

Then McCann dotted down just after the hour, Murphy kicking a superb conversion from the touchline.

Ulster were now on fire, Keynan Knox got a bonus point try and Murphy was again accurate off the tee.

With seven minutes left, Murphy nailed a penalty, but it wasn’t enough to snatch a dramatic result.

Ulster Rugby: M Lowry (capt), R Baloucoune, B Carson, J Benson, A Arenzana-King, J Murphy, C McKee, E O’Sullivan, J McCormick, E Bello, E Snyman, B Donnell, D McCann, M Moloney, J McNabney.

Replacements: H Walker for McCormick 48mins, T McAllister for O’Sullivan 61mins, K Knox for Bello 48mins, H Sheridan for Donnell 73mind, J McKillop for McNabney 61mins, M Devine for McKee 42mins, J Flannery for Lowry 39mins, Z Ward for Baloucoune 42mins, R Baloucoune for Arenzana-King 54mins

Edinburgh Rugby: P O’Conor, M Satala, M Currie (Co-capt), K Higgins, G Gwynn, J Grayson, H Patterson, A Hepburn, H Morris, P Hill, C Hunter-Hill, G Young, L McConnell, F Douglas, M Bradbury (Co-capt).

Replacements: J Blyth-Lafferty for Morris 60mins, J Whitcombe, D Rae for Hill 50mins, E McVie for Hunter-Hill 69mins, T Currie for Bradbury 54mins, C McApline for Patterson 73mins, C Scott, R McHaffie for Gwynn 60mins.

Referee: F Vedovelli (FIR)