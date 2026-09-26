Warriors are first hurdle on Munster's testing start to new URC campaign

EARLY-SEASON OPTIMISM IS in somewhat short supply as Munster bandage up the wounds and get ready to launch themselves into a challenging start to the 2026/27 campaign with this evening’s home clash against Glasgow Warriors [KO 5.30pm, Premier Sports].

Glasgow arrive in Limerick with a matchday 23 that boasts 13 players who toured with Scotland over the summer. Champions in 2024, last season the Warriors finished top of the URC table – 10 points clear of fifth-placed Munster – and lost a home semi-final by one point to the Bulls. Having felt they failed to deliver on their true potential last season, they’re talking about shooting for the top again this time around.

So expect a tough home opener for Munster, who then face into games against the Bulls (H), Ulster (A), Racing (H – Champions Cup), Leinster (A) and the Sharks (H).

It’s going to take a serious team effort to come through that run in good shape, and for a squad stripped of leading out-half Jack Crowley for at least the first half of the season, there’s a fear Clayton McMillan’s men will find themselves facing an uphill battle right from the start.

Munster head coach Clayton McMIllan. Dan Clohessy Dan Clohessy

Put simply, Munster need to produce more than what we saw across the second half of last season, where they were on the receiving end of some heavy beatings and struggled to make any great impression with their attacking game.

The Munster head coach has made changes to his coaching team, bringing in Jared Payne to help run the attack – following the abandoned move to bring Roger Randle to Limerick – while former Connacht and Ulster coach Jimmy Duffy takes over as forwards coach. Both are highly regarded, but it will take time for their ideas to embed. It goes without saying that in that context, Crowley’s absence is far from ideal for those tasked with reviving this Munster attack.

McMillan’s recent press dealings suggest we’ll see a different Munster this time around. In his second year in the hot seat, the New Zealander is keen to put more of his own stamp on his team, telling reporters “there are definitely some things that we will do differently this year.”

Fighting talk. We’ll see how that unfolds on the pitch, but overall, there is a familiar look his team for opening night. New signing Kieran Brookes wins his first cap at tighthead, with hooker Marnus van der Merwe set to debut off the bench.

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Against a quality side, McMillan is largely backing experience, but there is a sprinkling of fresher talent, too. At scrum-half, Ben O’Donovan is named for his first start. The 21-year-old New Zealander joined the Munster Academy in February and featured four times off the bench across the season’s close, although he’ll likely better his 43-minute total from those caps this evening.

JJ Hanrahan starts at 10. Ben Brady / INPHO Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO

Both replacement half-backs are products of the Munster Academy. Jake O’Riordan (21) featured once last season – a 19-minute cameo against Connacht in October – while out-half Charlie O’Shea (20) is set to win his first senior cap. The former Dolphin man impressed in last weekend’s pre-season loss to Leicester Tigers and will have an important role in the coming months, with Crowley and Tom Wood both long-term absentees.

It would be highly encouraging to see those young-half backs kick on over the coming months. Second row Evan O’Connell, who starts this evening, is another who looks capable of having a greater say this season.

Munster are heavily reliant on Crowley, Tadhg Beirne and Craig Casey. Beating the Warriors without those key Ireland internationals is no small ask.

Glasgow look in better health, even as they deal with their own transition. Huw Jones, Jack Dempsey, Johnny Matthews, Adam Hastings and Jamie Bhatti have all departed, while Scotland flanker Jamie Ritchie has joined from Perpignan.

Speaking during the week, Munster forwards coach Jimmy Duffy outlined some of Glasgow’s threats.

“They’re top of the league in most statistics,” said Duffy.

Academy scrum-half Jake O'Riordan is set to feature off the bench. Ben Brady / INPHO Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO

“They’re very, very strong in attack, a very big maul, a very big scrum, love to counter-attack, they come and get you in defence. There’s a reason they’re in and around the Champions Cup knock-outs last year and (URC) champions two seasons ago.

“They’ve loads of international players, they’re together, they’re a settled team. They have a couple of new signings, obviously, but they’ve been together a long time. I think this group are mature, they’re all in or around 28, 29.

“They’re a solid bunch of international players who like to attack and like to hurt you when they can.”

A Munster win would go some way to shaking off those early-season fears.

MUNSTER: Mike Haley; Diarmuid Kilgallen, Alex Nankivell, Seán O’Brien, Ben O’Connor; JJ Hanrahan, Ben O’Donovan; Michael Milne, Diarmuid Barron (capt), Kieran Brookes; Evan O’Connell, Fineen Wycherley; Jack O’Donoghue, Alex Kendellen, Gavin Coombes.

Replacements: Marnus van der Merwe, Josh Wycherley, Michael Ala’alatoa, Brian Gleeson, John Hodnett, Jake O’Riordan, Charlie O’Shea, Dan Kelly.

GLASGOW WARRIORS: Josh McKay; Kyle Rowe, Ollie Smith, Stafford McDowall (capt), Jamie Dobie; Dan Lancaster, George Horne; Patrick Schickerling, Gregor Hiddleston, Murphy Walker; Gregor Brown, Max Williamson; Ally Miller, Rory Darge, Matt Fagerson.

Replacements: Seb Stephen, Nathan McBeth, Sam Talakai, Scott Cummings, Angus Fraser, Macenzzie Duncan, Callum Reidy, Bayley Kuenzle.

Referee: Morné Ferreira (SARU)