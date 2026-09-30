Athlone Town announce documentary following women's team across 2026 season

ATHLONE TOWN HAVE announced a documentary series, which has been following its highly successful women’s team across the 2026 season.

‘The Town’ – a four-part series made by IRIS Productions – is currently in production as the season nears its end.

And it looks like it will be a good watch:

So we’ve been working on something...

Produced in partnership with IRIS Productions, “The Town” will be a four-part documentary series following the Athlone Town Women through their 2026 season.

Still in production for another month, but here’s a little teaser: pic.twitter.com/GFjfhofGTH — Athlone Town AFC (@AthloneTownAFC) September 30, 2026

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Athlone and IRIS are in conversations with several Irish and international broadcasters and streaming platforms, with further details to be announced in due course.

(Warning: spoilers ahead.)

This season, Athlone were bidding to becoming the first League of Ireland Women’s Premier Division team to win three league titles in a row, while also targeting a second consecutive double and competing in the Uefa Women’s Champions League.

It has been another rollercoaster campaign for Lily Agg’s side, encapsulated by last weekend when they were crowned league champions and defeated in the FAI Cup final within 24 hours. They will lift the league trophy after facing Galway United at Athlone Town Stadium on Saturday, before playing cup final conquerors Shelbourne and Cork City in their final two games.

The rise of the Midlanders’ women’s team since its inception in 2020 has been remarkable, and this access-all-areas documentary series should provide brilliant insight.

Athlone have dominated in recent years. James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

“What separates ‘The Town’ from the myriad of team documentaries of recent years is who is on the pitch,” a press release reads.

“The Athlone Town Women are a part-time squad, made up of local police officers, baristas and students, alongside a handful of Americans on professional contracts. They train three nights a week because most of the girls are working during the day, or attending classes. It’s a side of professional football most people aren’t familiar with.

“The series arrives at a culturally relevant moment. The current season of Apple TV’s Ted Lasso follows AFC Richmond’s newly formed women’s team as they navigate similar real-world demands. ‘The Town’ serves as the real-life, unscripted complement to that storyline, capturing the authentic experience of athletes balancing elite sport with the grind of everyday life.”

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