Fixture clash between county senior finals in Clare creates dilemma for supporters

A FIXTURE CLASH between two upcoming county finals in Clare is set to create a dilemma for supporters from the competing clubs.

On Sunday 11 October, the senior ladies football final between Kilmurry Ibrickane and Fergus Rovers is scheduled to take place at 3.30pm in Cooraclare. The county senior hurling final will commence at the same time in Cusack Park as Inagh-Kilnamona take on their neighbours Kilmaley.

There are crossovers between all the teams including Clare ladies footballer Louise Griffin who will be in action for Fergus Rovers. Her husband, and Clare 2024 All-Ireland winner, Conor Cleary will be playing with Kilmaley in the hurling final.

Aidan McCarthy, who will be lining out for Inagh-Kilnamona, represents another link. The All-Ireland winner has previously played football for the Kilmurry Ibrickane club along with his brother Jason.

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This means supporters from all four clubs who want to attend both games will be impacted. Cooraclare is also roughly a 40-minute drive from Cusack Park in Ennis.

The 42 has contacted both the Clare GAA and Clare LGFA for comment but has not received a response at time of publication.



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