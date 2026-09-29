Bleyendaal backs Gabriel to grow into Leinster out-half role as Carbery nears return

LEINSTER ATTACK COACH Tyler Bleyendaal has backed Caspar Gabriel to continue growing into his role at out-half after the youngster impressed on his full debut against the Lions last weekend.

Gabriel impressed in a narrow defeat that still earned the province two points and, with Harry Byrne unavailable this week after sustaining a concussion, the 20-year-old is also expected to start against the Sharks on Saturday.

Bleyendaal said that Gabriel’s biggest strength is that he is not trying to copy anyone else. “Caspar has just been himself first and foremost,” he stressed. “So he’s not trying to imitate anyone’s style or way of behaving.

“He brings his own personality to it, which is different from some of the other lads, but his work rate’s exceptional. He’s a pretty creative player too, with a really great skillset, kicking and passing. We saw some of his running game.

“A lot of his growth in the preseason has come around that leadership. He’s had a lot of opportunities. So, just having to build a week or organize the team and the training, he’s had good growth.”

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Leinster remain hopeful that Joey Carbery, who re-joined the province in the summer, will soon be available after completing his ACL rehab. “He’s had maybe nearly a month training with the squad, so hopefully he’s available soon,” said Bleyendaal. “I can’t give you an exact date, but we’ll see.”

The Kiwi worked with Carbery when they played together for a short period at Munster. “There’s a level of familiarity,” Bleyendaal acknowledged, “but also like a completely fresh relationship, almost.

“I’m really impressed at the way he’s come back from his rehab. He looks sharp, and he’s had new experiences in the Top 14, which will be valuable for him.

“Hopefully we all learn from him as well. But, physically, mentally, he’s come back really fresh. He’s still going to have to find his way into the squad and how we do things and what the gap is between where he was at Bordeaux and what we do here. But I’ve been impressed with him.”

With Byrne ruled out against the Sharks – as is Max Deegan, for the same reason – Leinster will need to find cover at 10, but Bleyendaal insisted that versatility within the squad gives them several options. It remains to be seen which of the senior Ireland players who made the trip will be called into action, and if Sam Prendergast is among their number.

“We’ve always got options,” said Bleyendaal. “It always has to be an element of versatility, or it’s the next man up, or someone might play or cover 10 as a position. We’ve got a big squad over here, and some guys are unavailable, and some are going to have to double up in positions or fill that void.

“Caspar’s going well. We’re very confident in him, and whoever wants to or needs to back him up will do a great job.”

Also full of praise for Fintan Gunne, who scored a first-half hat-trick against the Lions, Bleyendaal believes the attack is continuing to evolve, despite the ongoing debate around how Leinster balance their work between attack and defence.

There was evidence of that in the 27-26 loss in Johannesburg. “We’re looking to evolve it,” said Bleyendaal. “I probably don’t agree with a lot of the narrative around that with Jacques (Nienaber) because he’s a world-class defense coach, and we commit a lot of time to it, but I don’t feel like we neglect the attack side.

“We have to work hard at it, and we have to make sure the time we put into it is quality time. So we’re trying to evolve. We’re trying to get better. The game’s evolving. The attack has to evolve now.

“Defence is almost more structured than attack at times, so you have to work out how to break that down. We’re enjoying that process at the moment. It’s definitely not the end product, but we’ve made good strides in the preseason, and we’ll continue to do so.”