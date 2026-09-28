Sing-songs, family chats and recognition: Shelbourne savour FAI Cup success

THE TALLAGHT STADIUM DJ knew which song to play as Pearl Slattery lifted the FAI Cup and Shelbourne exploded in celebration.

Several players’ eyes lit up when they heard the opening bars of Lily Allen’s Not Fair – a song adopted by the Shels faithful – and they sang the chorus with gusto.

It’s not fair, and I think you’re really mean. SHELBOURNE!

I think you’re really mean. SHELBOURNE!

I think you’re really mean…

An hour and a half later, it was belted out inside the dressing room as Slattery brought the silverware in to joyous scenes.

They all sang and danced, some enjoying cans of beer and others wearing the heart-shaped sunglasses we have become accustomed to seeing on Athlone Town players. Only these ones were red.

Celebration time for the Reds 🏆 pic.twitter.com/JicFnwsSos — FAIreland (@FAIreland) September 27, 2026

Sean Russell’s side had downed their rivals 3-1, sensationally ending their double-double dream and completing a domestic double of their own following All-Island Cup success in July.

Teenage stars Halle Harcourt and Maeve Wollmer, and midfield maestro Alex Kavanagh were the first-half goalscorers, as Hannah Waesch’s 90th-minute response was but a consolation for Athlone, who suffered their first defeat under Lily Agg.

Those in blue and black trudged off quickly after the trophy presentation. Less than 24 hours earlier, they had been confirmed as historic three in a row league champions, but Shelbourne had rained on their parade. The highs and lows of football.

The Reds celebrated in a cacophony of joy. Players mingled with family, friends and young fans alike, with photographs snapped and jerseys, programmes, arms – you name it – signed.

“Amazing. It was everything that we would have hoped for so I’m over the moon,” Russell beamed as media interviews took place amidst the madness.

All smiles: Keeva Keenan celebrates. Tom O'Hanlon / INPHO Tom O'Hanlon / INPHO / INPHO

17-year-old Harcourt was high in demand after her heroics in her first FAI Cup final; so too captain fantastic Slattery – 20 years her senior – following her 10th.

American duo, goalkeeper Mya Sanchez and forward Bella Flocchini, who also played key roles, were happy to chat away.

Alex Kavanagh was floating on air, going between the on-pitch mixed zone and the stands, carrying her winners’ medal and Player of the Match award like precious cargo.

Her sublime free-kick was a hot topic of conversation as she found a moment with her older brother, Cian. A former Shelbourne and Shamrock Rovers player, Cian runs one-to-one coaching sessions and Alex is a regular attendee.

Back on the pitch, she laughs as she recounts their reunion.

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“He always tells me to do a certain stance. I normally take a big walk back, but he says just take two steps back. So I was actually taking about four steps back, and I went back up, and I was like, ‘Let me try two.’

“He was slagging me there like, ‘What did I tell you?’ So I’ll maybe try keep doing them ones. He knows his stuff, and it’s just a technique that works for him. I’ve been practicing it, and thankfully it paid off today.”

CÚL dochcreidte ag Alex Kavanagh ón gcic saor



Brilliant goal from Kavanagh from a free kick 🔥



36 nóim⏳️@AthloneTownAFC 0@shelsfc 2@FAIreland #FAICup pic.twitter.com/Zno2uSHB8N — Spórt TG4 (@SportTG4) September 27, 2026

Goal aside, the 26-year-old bossed midfield in her eight cup final, and fourth win, and Russell waxed lyrical about the Finglas woman afterwards.

“She’s unbelievable.What a performance. Alex has nearly been the victim of her own success because she’s been around for so long and she’s so consistent. She gets overlooked too much for me. I think she’s an incredible player. As a footballer, I have yet to see a player like her, and her character is just absolutely fantastic.

“I couldn’t be happier for Alex because she deserves this recognition. Because she’s such a consistent performer. She doesn’t get enough credit at times and maybe she gets a little bit overlooked but for me, she’s a top, top player and she’s a brilliant person so I’m delighted that she’s had that moment there.”

Republic of Ireland head coach Carla Ward was watching from the stands. Swarmed by fans for photographs before kick-off, several performances may have given her food for thought.

Russell discussed potential international recognition for some of his players, particularly teenage duo Harcourt and Wollmer. Kavanagh was indeed called to Ward’s Ireland squad last year, though opportunities have been few and far between since her sole cap in 2016.

“Look, I’d never say no to playing Ireland,” she tells The 42. “Obviously, it’s tough when you’re playing in the league. You’ve a lot of players that are playing professional and stuff like that.

“It’s hard but I’d never say no, but I’ll just try keep working as hard as I can, keep my head down, and hopefully one day I’ll be back in.”

(Side note: Ward is due to name her Ireland squad for the World Cup play-off semi-final against Kazakhstan on Tuesday.)

The Shelbourne squad smile for a photograph. Tom O'Hanlon / INPHO Tom O'Hanlon / INPHO / INPHO

In one of The 42‘s pre-match pieces, centre-half stars Slattery and Nia Hannon detailed what Shelbourne means to them: the pride, passion, and family connections. Kavanagh is Shels through and through, and the emotion shines through as she offers her own verse.

“It means everything, to be honest. I just don’t really know any different. It’s just unbelievable. It’s family, everything. I’ve had it for what, 16 years now, so it’s literally all I know. It’d be weird without it, but it means a lot. And days like today make it a lot more special.”

She heads off to the dressing room, boots in her hand, to join the party, with Slattery the last player in the door to that rousing reception.

This one will have been sweet, and will be savoured.

But in a change to recent seasons, it is not the last fixture in the domestic women’s football calendar. There are three games to go in the League of Ireland Women’s Premier Division, and Shels are still in the race for Europe.

For the first time, the runners-up will also qualify for continental competition. Shels and Galway United will battle it out for the prize.

“We’re not done just yet,” vowed Russell. “We want European football. We’ve got a couple of more steps to go.”

Not Fair could get a few more renditions yet.

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